Failed deals illuminate chip M&A red lines

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - Regulators have drawn red lines for chip deals. The failed cross-border takeovers of UK-based Arm and Germany's Siltronic, acquisitions worth $45 billion when they were first announced, says more about scarce technology than the prospects for industry consolidation.

SoftBank's sale of Arm to Nvidia has been met with fierce opposition from the start. The British company, dubbed the Switzerland of semiconductors, licenses out critical designs to everyone from Qualcomm to China's Huawei, so fears that its new owner may restrict access to Arm's intellectual property look valid. In December, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block the deal, arguing that a takeover would hurt competition in chips used in self-driving cars and networking. Regulators in the EU and UK were also fretting about price increases and less choice and innovation.

News of deal's collapse on Monday comes just days after Taiwan's GlobalWafers was forced to walk away from its planned $5 billion purchase of German group Siltronic after failing to secure Berlin's approval in time. The combination would have created the world's second largest maker of 300-millimetre silicon wafers - a vital building block for semiconductors. But a foreign buyout of Europe's only major wafer supplier would have made the continent even more dependent on Asian supply chains at a time of crippling chip and component shortages.

Despite the two high-profile setbacks, industry consolidation still looks appealing. Even with chip prices soaring on the back of a global shortfall, making microprocessors is getting increasingly expensive and technologically harder: semiconductor capital spending was forecast to surge by more than a third to a whopping $152 billion in 2021, according to IC Insights. Larger and more diversified companies will be more competitive and scaling up through acquisitions may be less risky than adding to a potential future supply glut.

Looking past the latest headlines, governments are mostly on board so long as the targets don't own critical technology. Officials greenlighted mega deals last year including Renesas Electronics' $6 billion swoop for Dialog Semiconductor and Marvell Technology's $10 billion purchase of Inphi. Last month, Chinese watchdogs approved AMD's blockbuster $35 billion acquisition of Xilinx. Humdrum mergers are still ticking along.

Follow @mak_robyn https://twitter.com/mak_robyn on Twitter

CONTEXT NEWS

- SoftBank Group's sale of Arm to U.S. chipmaker Nvidia has "collapsed", Reuters reported on Feb. 7, citing a source familiar with the matter.

- The deal has faced several regulatory hurdles from the United States, the UK and the European Union. In December, the U.S. Federal Trade Commission sued to block the transaction.

- SoftBank will receive a breakup fee of up to $1.25 billion, according to the Financial Times, which first reported the news, and plans to list Arm in an initial public offering before the end of the year.

- Nvidia announced in September 2020 that it would buy UK-based Arm, which designs chips for customers like Apple and Qualcomm, in a stock-and-cash deal worth as much as $40 billion at the time.

(Editing by Una Galani and Katrina Hamlin)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.