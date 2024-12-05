Faifey Invest SOCIMI SA Announces 2024 Dividend

Faifey Invest SOCIMI SA (FR:MLECE) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Faifey Invest SOCIMI SA has announced an interim dividend distribution for 2024, with shareholders set to receive a gross dividend of €0.2832 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2024, to shareholders recorded by December 12, 2024. This decision reflects the company’s robust financial performance and commitment to providing returns to its investors.

For further insights into FR:MLECE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.