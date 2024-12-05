News & Insights

Faifey Invest SOCIMI SA Announces 2024 Dividend

December 05, 2024 — 10:59 am EST

Faifey Invest SOCIMI SA (FR:MLECE) has released an update.

Faifey Invest SOCIMI SA has announced an interim dividend distribution for 2024, with shareholders set to receive a gross dividend of €0.2832 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2024, to shareholders recorded by December 12, 2024. This decision reflects the company’s robust financial performance and commitment to providing returns to its investors.

