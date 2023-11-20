Fahad Kamal appointed CIO at UK private bank Coutts-LinkedIn

By Nell Mackenzie

LONDON, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Former Kleinwort Hambros chief investment officer Fahad Kamal has been appointed CIO at the private bank owned by Britain's NatWest NWG.L, according to a post on LinkedIn on Monday.

The addition of Kamal comes alongside a number of staff changes at Coutts, including the addition of new chief financial officer Siobhan Boylan in September, the firm's website says.

Coutts has been working to draw a line under a damaging row with former Brexit party leader Nigel Farage over a decision by the bank to close his accounts, which ultimately led to the departure of both former NatWest CEO Alison Rose and former Coutts CEO Peter Flavel.

"We are pleased to confirm that Fahad Kamal has joined Coutts as Asset Management Chief Investment Officer from Kleinwort Hambros. The move represents Coutts’ commitment to investing in its Asset Management business," the bank said in a statement.

