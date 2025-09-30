Fagron (ARSUF) Price Target Increased by 29.03% to 30.29

The average one-year price target for Fagron (OTCPK:ARSUF) has been revised to $30.29 / share. This is an increase of 29.03% from the prior estimate of $23.47 dated December 22, 2021.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $27.43 to a high of $33.92 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.91% from the latest reported closing price of $18.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 73 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fagron. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARSUF is 0.18%, an increase of 25.71%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.14% to 8,300K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FISMX - Fidelity International Small Cap Fund holds 1,619K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,854K shares , representing a decrease of 14.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARSUF by 9.96% over the last quarter.

TBGVX - Tweedy, Browne Global Value Fund holds 926K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 882K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 553K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 568K shares , representing a decrease of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARSUF by 10.93% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 507K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 501K shares , representing an increase of 1.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARSUF by 1.46% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

