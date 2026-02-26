Fagerhult Group AB (OM:FAG) Price Target Decreased by 25.89% to 42.33

The average one-year price target for Fagerhult Group AB (OM:FAG) has been revised to 42,33 kr / share. This is a decrease of 25.89% from the prior estimate of 57,12 kr dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40,40 kr to a high of 45,15 kr / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.22% from the latest reported closing price of 29,35 kr / share.

Fagerhult Group AB Maintains 3.75% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.75%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.61. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.31% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fagerhult Group AB. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FAG is 0.01%, an increase of 10.81%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.09% to 3,613K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,010K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 944K shares , representing an increase of 6.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAG by 11.06% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 625K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 580K shares , representing an increase of 7.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FAG by 2.77% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 324K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 247K shares representing 0.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAG by 17.40% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 202K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 181K shares , representing an increase of 10.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FAG by 5.04% over the last quarter.

