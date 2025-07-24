FAF's Q2 Earnings Beat on Solid Commercial Business, Investment Income

First American Financial FAF reported a second-quarter 2025 operating income per share of $1.53, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.3%. The bottom line increased 20.5% year over year.

The insurer’s results reflect the benefits of the seasonal pick-up in demand despite challenging market conditions.

Behind the Headlines

Operating revenues of $1.8 billion increased 14.2% year over year due to higher direct premiums and escrow fees, agent premiums, as well as information and other and net investment income. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%.

First American Financial Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

First American Financial Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | First American Financial Corporation Quote

Investment income was $160 million in the second quarter, which increased 23% year over year. The figure was higher than our estimate of $157.3 million.

Expenses increased 6.7% year over year to $1.6 billion, in line with our estimate.

Segment Results

Title Insurance and Services: Total revenues increased 13.2% year over year to $1.7 billion. The figure was in line with our estimate. Investment income of $147 million, up 17% year over year. The improvement was primarily driven by higher interest income from the company's investment portfolio.

Adjusted pretax margin expanded 130 basis points (bps) year over year to 13.2%. Title open orders rose 5.8% year over year to 179,500. Title closed orders rose 5.1% year over year to 131,100.

The average revenue per direct title order increased 7.7% year over year to $4112, primarily due to an increase in the average revenue per order for commercial transactions, partially offset by a shift in the mix to lower premium refinance transactions.

Home Warranty: Total revenues grew 3.1% to $110.2 million. The figure was lower than our estimate of $114.6 million. Pretax income of $22 million jumped 35% year over year. The claim loss rate was 41% in the second quarter, improving 500 bps, primarily due to lower claim severity. The pretax margin was 20.7%, which expanded 550 bps year over year.

Corporate: Corporate pretax loss (excluding net investment losses primarily related to changes in the fair value of marketable securities) was $40 million in the reported quarter, up $17 million compared with the second quarter of 2024. The higher loss in the current quarter was largely driven by a $13 million one-time expense related to executive separation costs.

Financial Update

First American exited the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2 billion, up 18.2% from the end of 2024. Notes and contracts payable of $1.5 billion remained flat from the end of 2024.

Stockholders’ equity was $5.1 billion, up 4.4% from the 2024-end level. The debt-to-capital ratio was 32.1.

FAF bought back shares worth $61 million in the quarter. Its board approved a $300 million share buyback program in July. Through July 23, it repurchased an additional $32 million worth of shares.

Cash flow from operations was $355 million, up 33.4% year over year.

Zacks Rank

FAF currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

RLI Corp. RLI reported second-quarter 2025 operating earnings of 84 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12%. The bottom line, however, decreased 2.3% from the prior-year quarter. Operating revenues for the reported quarter were $441 million, up 6.9% year over year, driven by 6% higher net premiums earned and 16% higher net investment income. The top line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5%. Net investment income increased 16% year over year to $39.4 million, which is in line with our estimate. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $38.9 million. The investment portfolio’s total return was 2.9% in the quarter.

Chubb Limited CB reported second-quarter 2025 core operating income of $6.14 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%. The bottom line increased 14.1% year over year. Net premiums written improved 6.3% year over year to $14.2 billion in the quarter, which is in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Our estimate was pegged at $14 billion. Net investment income was $1.5 billion, up 6.8 % year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at $1.8 billion, while our estimate for the same was $1.9 billion. Revenues of $14.8 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a whisker but improved 6.9% year over year.

W.R. Berkley's WRB second-quarter 2025 operating income of $1.05 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.03 per share. The bottom line increased about 1% year over year. Operating revenues came in at $3.6 billion, up 7.9% year over year, on the back of higher net premiums earned as well as improved net investment income, higher insurance service fees and other income. The top line beat the consensus estimate by 1.8%.

Catastrophe losses of $99.2 million in the quarter were wider than $89.7 million incurred in the year-ago quarter. The consolidated combined ratio (a measure of underwriting profitability) deteriorated 50 bps year over year to 92.1. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was 91.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.5% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

RLI Corp. (RLI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.