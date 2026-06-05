FAF vs. ACIC: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors with an interest in Insurance - Property and Casualty stocks have likely encountered both First American Financial (FAF) and American Coastal Insurance (ACIC). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

There are plenty of strategies for discovering value stocks, but we have found that pairing a strong Zacks Rank with an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system produces the best returns. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

First American Financial and American Coastal Insurance are sporting Zacks Ranks of #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), respectively, right now. This means that FAF's earnings estimate revision activity has been more impressive, so investors should feel comfortable with its improving analyst outlook. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

FAF currently has a forward P/E ratio of 9.68, while ACIC has a forward P/E of 10.56. We also note that FAF has a PEG ratio of 0.63. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ACIC currently has a PEG ratio of 3.52.

Another notable valuation metric for FAF is its P/B ratio of 1.22. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, ACIC has a P/B of 1.48.

Based on these metrics and many more, FAF holds a Value grade of A, while ACIC has a Value grade of C.

FAF stands above ACIC thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that FAF is the superior value option right now.

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First American Financial Corporation (FAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Coastal Insurance Corporation (ACIC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.