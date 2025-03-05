FAF Stock Trades Above 50-Day SMA: What Should Investors Do?

First American Financial Corporation FAF has been trading above its 50-day simple moving average (SMA), signaling a short-term bullish trend. The 50-day SMA is a key indicator for traders and analysts to identify support and resistance levels. It is considered particularly important as this is the first marker of an uptrend or downtrend.



The insurer has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion. The average volume of shares traded in the last three months was 0.4 million. FAF has a solid track record of beating earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters and missed in one, the average being 5.56%.

FAF Trading Above 50-Day Moving Average



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

FAF Shares are Undervalued

FAF shares are trading at a price-to-book multiple of 1.36, lower than the industry average of 1.55.



Its pricing, at a discount to the industry average, gives a better entry point to investors. Also, it has a Value Score of B.



Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. TRV and Cincinnati Financial Corporation CINF are trading at a multiple higher than the industry average, while Axis Capital Holdings Limited AXS shares are trading at a discount.

FAF’s Growth Projection Encourages

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for First American’s 2025 earnings per share indicates a year-over-year increase of 20.6%. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $7.14 billion, implying a year-over-year improvement of 16.5%.



The consensus estimate for 2026 earnings per share and revenues indicates an increase of 10.2% and 10.4%, respectively, from the corresponding 2025 estimates.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 moved 12.4% north in the last 60 days. This should instill investors' confidence in the stock.

FAF’s Price Performance

Shares of this insurer have gained 9.8% in the past year. It, however, underperformed the industry’s growth of 24.5%, the Finance sector’s return of 20.6% and the S&P 500 composite’s appreciation of 15.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Factors Favoring FAF

First American stands to gain from an increased demand for first-time home purchases among millennials. It expects housing demand, improving economy and labor markets to drive home price appreciation. Growing leadership in title data, courtesy of proprietary data extraction, sturdy distribution relationships, prudent underwriting and continued investments in technology poise FAF well for long-term growth. With the recent rate cut, purchase transaction volume should increase.



Growing direct premiums, escrow fees and title agent premiums should continue to drive the top line.



The title insurer stays focused on strengthening its product offerings, enhancing core business and expanding valuation and data businesses. Also, the expansion of title plant assets and the upgrade of technology solutions drive increased efficiency.



First American distributes wealth to shareholders via dividend hikes and share buybacks. Dividends witnessed an eight-year (2016-2024) CAGR of 8.2%, yielding 3.4% and outperforming the industry average of 0.2%.

Final Take on FAF

Increased demand among millennials for first-time home purchases, improved rate environment and strength in commercial business should favor FAF’s results. The solid dividend yield is another positive. First American also has a VGM Score of B.



First American should also benefit from favorable growth estimates, as well as the affordability of shares. It is, therefore, wise to hold on to this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axis Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.