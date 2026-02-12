FAF Q4 Earnings Top, Revenues Rise Y/Y on Strong Title Segment

First American Financial Corporation FAF reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating earnings of $1.99 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 33.6% and rose 47.4% year over year.

Operating revenues climbed 22% to $2 billion, driven by growth in direct premiums, escrow fees, and Information and other revenues. The top line surpassed the consensus estimate by 10%.

The quarterly results were supported by higher premiums, stronger net investment income, expanded pretax margin and a lower claim loss rate. These gains were partly offset by elevated operating expenses.

First American Financial Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

First American Financial Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | First American Financial Corporation Quote

What’s Behind the Headlines for FAF?

Direct premiums and escrow fees reached $789.4 million, marking a 17.3% increase from the prior-year level. The figure exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 11.4% and our model estimate by 11.3%.

Investment income totaled $161.8 million in the fourth quarter, up 3.1% year over year, beating our estimate of $155.7 million and the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $157.3 million.

Expenses increased 7% to $1.8 billion, caused by higher personnel costs, other operating expenses and interest. The figure exceeded our estimate of $1.6 billion.

FAF’s Segmental Results

Title Insurance and Services: Total revenues rose 21% year over year to $1.9 billion, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.7 billion. This was driven by higher direct and agent premiums, escrow fees, information and other revenues, and steady net investment income. Investment income increased 1% to $157 million, supported by higher portfolio interest income, partly offset by lower operating cash balances and reduced short-term rates.

Adjusted pretax margin expanded 220 bps to 14%. Title open orders grew 13.8% to 167,400, closed orders rose 14.2% to 141,500, and average revenue per direct title order increased 3.5% to $4,350, reflecting a 22% jump in commercial order revenues. This was partly offset by a mix shift toward lower-premium refinance and default transactions.

Home Warranty: Total revenues rose 7.3% to $110.3 million, surpassing our model estimate of $109.8 million. Pretax income climbed 25.3% year over year to $23.3 million. The claim loss rate improved to 40.1%, driven by lower claim frequency from favorable weather, partly offset by higher severity. Pretax margin expanded 300 bps to 21.1%.

Corporate: The Corporate segment reported a net pretax loss of $24 million, narrowing from a $45 million loss in the year-ago quarter. This year-over-year improvement was partly driven by a $15 million insurance recovery in the reported quarter.

Full-Year Highlights

Full-year 2025 adjusted income of $6.05 per share increased 37.5% year over year. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.8%.

Total revenues increased 21.6% year over year to $7.5 billion. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4%.

FAF’s Financial Update

First American exited 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.4 billion, down 19.3% year over year.

Notes and contracts payable were $1.5 billion, down 0.1%.

Stockholders’ equity was $5.5 billion at the end of 2025, up 12% from the 2024-end level. The debt-to-capital ratio was 30.7.

Cash flow from operations was $951 million, up 6% year over year.

Capital Deployment

The board of directors raised the dividend by 2% to an annual rate of $2.20 per share in 2025. FAF repurchased 2.1 million shares for $122 million in 2025 at an average price of $58.54 per share.

Zacks Rank

FAF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Insurers

Chubb Limited CB reported fourth-quarter 2025 core operating income of $7.52 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 13.9%. The bottom line improved 24.9% year over year.

CB’s operating revenues improved 7.4% year over year to $15.3 billion. The top line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. Chubb’s strong performance was driven by solid underwriting profit, robust premium growth, and record investment income.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. ACGL reported fourth-quarter 2025 operating income of $2.98 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19.7%. The bottom line increased 31.9% year over year.

ACGL’s operating revenues of $4.7 billion increased 4.4% year over year, driven by higher net premiums earned and net investment income. Revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2% on higher premiums in its insurance segment and improved net investment income. These positives were partially offset by higher taxes.

The Progressive Corporation’s PGR fourth-quarter 2025 earnings per share of $4.67 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.2%. The bottom line increased 14.4% year over year.

PGR’s operating revenues increased 10.6% year over year to $22.49 billion and beat the consensus estimate by 2.5%. Net premiums earned grew 10% to $21 billion. The reported figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.9 billion.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the months ahead. They include

Stock #1: A Disruptive Force with Notable Growth and Resilience

Stock #2: Bullish Signs Signaling to Buy the Dip

Stock #3: One of the Most Compelling Investments in the Market

Stock #4: Leader In a Red-Hot Industry Poised for Growth

Stock #5: Modern Omni-Channel Platform Coiled to Spring

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +171%, +209% and +232%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Chubb Limited (CB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Progressive Corporation (PGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First American Financial Corporation (FAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.