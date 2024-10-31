News & Insights

FAE Technology Opens New Exercise Period for Warrants

October 31, 2024 — 04:21 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Italy Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Fae Technology S.P.A (IT:FAE) has released an update.

FAE Technology S.P.A announces the opening of the second exercise period for its 2022-2025 warrants, allowing holders to subscribe to new shares at a specified price. The company continues to demonstrate strong growth, achieving significant revenue increases, driven by its focus on innovation in sectors like electric mobility and IoT.

