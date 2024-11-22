News & Insights

FAE Technology Expands Share Capital Amid Strategic Growth

November 22, 2024 — 12:22 pm EST

Fae Technology S.P.A (IT:FAE) has released an update.

FAE Technology has announced a change in its share capital following the issuance of 1,931,386 new shares due to the exercise of warrants. This move reflects the company’s strategic growth in the electronics sector, where it is a leading player in Italy. FAE Technology continues to drive innovation in areas like electric mobility and IoT, supported by strong industry partnerships.

