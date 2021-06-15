Fading ETF purchases will limit gold demand rise, Metals Focus says

LONDON, June 15 (Reuters) - Demand for gold from jewellers and central banks will recover in 2021 but remain below pre-pandemic levels, while buying of bullion by exchange traded funds (ETFs) will fall sharply, consultants Metals Focus said on Tuesday.

Supply of gold from mines, meanwhile, will rise to its highest on record this year, Metals Focus said in its annual Gold Focus report.

It predicted that gold would cost on average $1,820 an ounce in 2021, up from $1,770 last year. On Tuesday, it was trading around $1,860 an ounce. XAU=

The novel coronavirus transformed the gold market.

Investors last year stockpiled huge amounts of the metal, traditionally seen as a safe place to store wealth, briefly pushing gold prices to record highs above $2,000 an ounce.

But jewellery sales collapsed and some central banks, facing economic difficulty, held off buying gold or even sold it.

Many larger investors pivoted back to riskier assets as vaccines were deployed and the global economy moved towards recovery, and ETFs, which store gold for shareholders, have shrunk.

However, smaller investors buying gold bars and coins have continued to stockpile, with Metals Focus saying it expected their purchases to rise to an eight-year high in 2021.

Supporting prices this year will be the threat of inflation eroding the value of assets and currencies, Metals Focus said. Gold and other commodities are often used as a hedge against inflation.

Following are Metals Focus's gold supply and demand numbers, measured in tonnes.

SUPPLY 2019 2020 2021(F) %change 2020-21 Mine Production 3597 3478 3693 6% Old Scrap 1272 1279 1209 -6% Net Hedging Supply 6.175 20.31 na Total Supply 4876 4757 4922 3% DEMAND Jewellery Fabrication 2138 1328 1815 37% Industrial Demand 326 302.2 323.8 7% Net Physical Investment 843.9 892.5 1166 31% Net Hedging Demand 51.9 na Net Central Bank Buying 606.2 262.3 420 60% Total Demand 3914 2837 3725 31% MARKET BALANCE 961.8 1921 1198 -38% Net Investment in ETFs 398.3 886.8 80.4 -91% Market Balance less ETFs 563.5 1034 1117 8% Gold Price ($/oz) 1393 1770 1820 3% *Source: Metals Focus Global gold demandhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3wtrS3t (Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by Barbara Lewis) ((Peter.Hobson@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 0083;))

