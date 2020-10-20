FactSet To Acquire Truvalue Labs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - FactSet (FDS) has agreed to acquire Truvalue Labs, Inc., a pioneer in AI-driven environmental, social, and governance data. The company does not expect the acquisition to have a material impact on its fiscal 2021 results.

Truvalue Labs applies AI-driven technology to over 100,000 unstructured text sources in 13 languages, including news, trade journals, and nongovernmental organizations and industry reports, to provide daily signals that identify positive and negative ESG behavior. Truvalue Labs joined the Open:FactSet Marketplace in 2018 and its data is already integrated for use with current FactSet content and products.

