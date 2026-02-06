Markets
FDS

FactSet Research Systems a Top Ranked SAFE Dividend Stock With 2.1% Yield (FDS)

February 06, 2026 — 09:49 am EST

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) has been named to the Dividend Channel ''S.A.F.E. 25'' list, signifying a stock with above-average ''DividendRank'' statistics including a strong 2.1% yield, as well as a superb track record of at least two decades of dividend growth, according to the most recent ''DividendRank'' report.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, FactSet Research Systems Inc. is a member of the iShares S&P 1500 Index ETF (ITOT), and is also an underlying holding representing 0.40% of the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY), which holds $86,587,508 worth of FDS shares.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) made the "Dividend Channel S.A.F.E. 25" list because of these qualities: S. Solid return — hefty yield and strong DividendRank characteristics; A. Accelerating amount — consistent dividend increases over time; F. Flawless history — never a missed or lowered dividend; E. Enduring — at least two decades of dividend payments.

The annualized dividend paid by FactSet Research Systems Inc. is $4.4/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 02/27/2026. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for FDS, which the report stressed as being of key importance.

FDS+Dividend+History+Chart

FDS operates in the Information Technology Services sector, among companies like Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR), and International Business Machines Corp (IBM).

Top 25 S.A.F.E. Dividend Stocks Increasing Payments For Decades »

Stocks mentioned

FDS

