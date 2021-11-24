FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.82 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. It is important to be aware of the ex-dividend date because any trade on the stock needs to have been settled on or before the record date. Meaning, you will need to purchase FactSet Research Systems' shares before the 29th of November to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 16th of December.

The company's next dividend payment will be US$0.82 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$3.28 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that FactSet Research Systems has a trailing yield of 0.7% on the current share price of $465.01. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether FactSet Research Systems can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. FactSet Research Systems paid out a comfortable 30% of its profit last year.

When a company paid out less in dividends than it earned in profit, this generally suggests its dividend is affordable. The lower the % of its profit that it pays out, the greater the margin of safety for the dividend if the business enters a downturn.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:FDS Historic Dividend November 24th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. This is why it's a relief to see FactSet Research Systems earnings per share are up 5.1% per annum over the last five years.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. FactSet Research Systems has delivered 14% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's encouraging to see the company lifting dividends while earnings are growing, suggesting at least some corporate interest in rewarding shareholders.

The Bottom Line

From a dividend perspective, should investors buy or avoid FactSet Research Systems? It has been growing its earnings per share somewhat in recent years, although it reinvests more than half its earnings in the business, which could suggest there are some growth projects that have not yet reached fruition. FactSet Research Systems ticks a lot of boxes for us from a dividend perspective, and we think these characteristics should mark the company as deserving of further attention.

So while FactSet Research Systems looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for FactSet Research Systems you should be aware of.

