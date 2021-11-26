FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.82 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FDS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $469.07, the dividend yield is .7%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FDS was $469.07, representing a -0.28% decrease from the 52 week high of $470.37 and a 59.43% increase over the 52 week low of $294.21.

FDS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). FDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.37. Zacks Investment Research reports FDS's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 8.81%, compared to an industry average of 19.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fds Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FDS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FDS as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (FDLO)

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS)

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growt (MDYG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KCE with an increase of 14.53% over the last 100 days. FDLO has the highest percent weighting of FDS at 96%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.