FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FDS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $319.88, the dividend yield is .96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FDS was $319.88, representing a -12.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $363.64 and a 63.86% increase over the 52 week low of $195.22.

FDS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL). FDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.65. Zacks Investment Research reports FDS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.35%, compared to an industry average of -1.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FDS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FDS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FDS as a top-10 holding:

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS)

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

Reality Shares DIVCON Dividend Guard ETF (GARD)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growt (MDYG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMHQ with an increase of 22.35% over the last 100 days. CWS has the highest percent weighting of FDS at 4.55%.

