FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.72 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FDS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $260.89, the dividend yield is 1.1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FDS was $260.89, representing a -14.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $305.38 and a 38.54% increase over the 52 week low of $188.31.

FDS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL). FDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.07. Zacks Investment Research reports FDS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as .01%, compared to an industry average of 6.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FDS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FDS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FDS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growt (MDYG)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VSDA with an increase of 5.66% over the last 100 days. XMHQ has the highest percent weighting of FDS at 3.22%.

