FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 27, 2021

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 27, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.82 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.49% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $329.73, the dividend yield is .99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FDS was $329.73, representing a -9.85% decrease from the 52 week high of $365.77 and a 18.18% increase over the 52 week low of $279.01.

FDS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) and Moody's Corporation (MCO). FDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $10.04. Zacks Investment Research reports FDS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 2.39%, compared to an industry average of 15.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FDS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FDS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FDS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (based on S&P MidCap 400 Growt (MDYG)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG)

SPDR MidCap Trust Series I (MDY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MDY with an increase of 16.67% over the last 100 days. XMHQ has the highest percent weighting of FDS at 2.5%.

