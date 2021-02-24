FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 25, 2021

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 25, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that FDS has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of FDS was $302.79, representing a -16.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $363.64 and a 55.1% increase over the 52 week low of $195.22.

FDS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL). FDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.84. Zacks Investment Research reports FDS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 3.27%, compared to an industry average of -1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FDS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FDS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FDS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMHQ with an increase of 35.05% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FDS at 2.32%.

