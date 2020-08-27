FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 28, 2020

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.77 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FDS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.94% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $355.96, the dividend yield is .87%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FDS was $355.96, representing a -2.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $363.64 and a 82.34% increase over the 52 week low of $195.22.

FDS is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL). FDS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $9.7. Zacks Investment Research reports FDS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 5.16%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FDS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FDS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FDS as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)

AdvisorShares Focused Equity ETF (CWS)

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IVOG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IVOG with an increase of 48.42% over the last 100 days. XMHQ has the highest percent weighting of FDS at 4.8%.

