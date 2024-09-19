Factset Research Systems Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Factset Research Systems Inc. (FDS) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $89.496 million, or $2.32 per share. This compares with $65.119 million, or $1.68 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Factset Research Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $144.089 million or $3.74 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.9% to $562.187 million from $535.797 million last year.

Factset Research Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $89.496 Mln. vs. $65.119 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.32 vs. $1.68 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $562.187 Mln vs. $535.797 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.