Factset Research Systems Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Factset Research Systems Inc. (FDS) released a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $148.54 million, or $3.87 per share. This compares with $158.13 million, or $4.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Factset Research Systems Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $163.92 million or $4.27 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.3 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.9% to $585.52 million from $552.70 million last year.

Factset Research Systems Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $148.54 Mln. vs. $158.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.87 vs. $4.09 last year. -Revenue: $585.52 Mln vs. $552.70 Mln last year.

