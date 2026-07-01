FactSet Research Systems Inc Profit Declines In Q3

(RTTNews) - FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS) announced earnings for third quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $126.718 million, or $3.50 per share. This compares with $148.542 million, or $3.87 per share, last year.

Excluding items, FactSet Research Systems Inc reported adjusted earnings of $163.769 million or $4.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $622.918 million from $585.520 million last year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $126.718 Mln. vs. $148.542 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.50 vs. $3.87 last year. -Revenue: $622.918 Mln vs. $585.520 Mln last year.

This decline in net profit reflects higher operating expenses including non-recurring items, partially offset by growth in revenues and a 6% lower share count.

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