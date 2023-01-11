FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (Symbol: FDS) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $413.88, changing hands as high as $414.33 per share. FactSet Research Systems Inc. shares are currently trading up about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FDS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FDS's low point in its 52 week range is $345.92 per share, with $474.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $413.26. The FDS DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

