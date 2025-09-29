FactSet Research Systems (FDS) Price Target Decreased by 17.99% to 355.92

The average one-year price target for FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) has been revised to $355.92 / share. This is a decrease of 17.99% from the prior estimate of $434.02 dated September 10, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $284.82 to a high of $451.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.86% from the latest reported closing price of $289.69 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,547 funds or institutions reporting positions in FactSet Research Systems. This is an increase of 22 owner(s) or 1.44% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FDS is 0.19%, an increase of 8.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 42,956K shares. The put/call ratio of FDS is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 2,232K shares representing 5.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,248K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,508K shares representing 3.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,484K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 52.95% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,373K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,387K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 70.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,217K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,205K shares , representing an increase of 0.96%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 11.37% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 1,193K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,192K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FDS by 16.97% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.