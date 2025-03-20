FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $FDS Reports Quarterly Earnings

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS ($FDS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of $4.28 per share, beating estimates of $4.21 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $570,660,000, missing estimates of $575,883,173 by $-5,223,173.
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS insiders have traded $FDS stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- FREDERICK PHILIP SNOW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $8,448,630.
- CHRISTOPHER R ELLIS (EVP, Initiatives & P'ships) sold 13,952 shares for an estimated $6,364,204
- JAMES J MCGONIGLE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,410 shares for an estimated $2,471,465.
- ROBERT J. ROBIE (EVP, Institutional Buyside) sold 4,009 shares for an estimated $1,944,204
- MALCOLM FRANK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,838 shares for an estimated $1,299,386.
- JOHN COSTIGAN (Chief Data Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,622 shares for an estimated $780,174.
- LAURIE SIEGEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,338 shares for an estimated $615,276.
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 330 institutional investors add shares of FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 420 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- THRIVENT FINANCIAL FOR LUTHERANS removed 147,506 shares (-88.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $70,844,181
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 139,621 shares (+42.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $67,057,173
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 138,186 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $66,367,972
- BAMCO INC /NY/ removed 122,416 shares (-4.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $58,793,956
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC removed 96,955 shares (-97.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,565,547
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 94,668 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,467,147
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 91,729 shares (-62.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $44,055,604
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Government Contracts
We have seen $1,618,928 of award payments to $FDS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SOFTWARE LICENSES: $485,000
- NEW AWARD FOR 05GA0A23P0004 DATA SERVICE SUBSCRIPTION ON DOMESTIC & GLOBAL FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS REQUIREMENT.: $346,500
- ACCESS TO OWNERSHIP DATABASE, SHARKREPELLENT DATABASE, AND ETF DATA FEED: $143,404
- CUSIP RENEWAL: $136,500
- FACTSET PREMIUM WORKSTATIONS FOR UP TO 7 USERS.: $81,725
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FDS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Evercore ISI issued a "Reduce" rating on 10/01/2024
FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FDS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FDS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $470.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $450.0 on 03/07/2025
- Jeff Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $521.0 on 11/15/2024
- David Motemeden from Evercore ISI set a target price of $470.0 on 10/01/2024
