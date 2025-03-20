FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Earnings Results: $FDS Reports Quarterly Earnings

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS ($FDS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported earnings of $4.28 per share, beating estimates of $4.21 by $0.07. The company also reported revenue of $570,660,000, missing estimates of $575,883,173 by $-5,223,173.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FDS stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS insiders have traded $FDS stock on the open market 18 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK PHILIP SNOW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $8,448,630 .

. CHRISTOPHER R ELLIS (EVP, Initiatives & P'ships) sold 13,952 shares for an estimated $6,364,204

JAMES J MCGONIGLE has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,410 shares for an estimated $2,471,465 .

. ROBERT J. ROBIE (EVP, Institutional Buyside) sold 4,009 shares for an estimated $1,944,204

MALCOLM FRANK has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,838 shares for an estimated $1,299,386 .

. JOHN COSTIGAN (Chief Data Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,622 shares for an estimated $780,174 .

. LAURIE SIEGEL has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,338 shares for an estimated $615,276.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 330 institutional investors add shares of FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 420 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,618,928 of award payments to $FDS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

To track government contracts to publicy traded companies, check out Quiver Quantitative's government contracts dashboard.

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FDS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Evercore ISI issued a "Reduce" rating on 10/01/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FDS forecast page.

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FDS recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $FDS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $470.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $450.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Jeff Silber from BMO Capital set a target price of $521.0 on 11/15/2024

on 11/15/2024 David Motemeden from Evercore ISI set a target price of $470.0 on 10/01/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.