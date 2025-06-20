FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Earnings Preview: Recent $FDS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS ($FDS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 23rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $586,103,141 and earnings of $4.34 per share.

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Insider Trading Activity

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS insiders have traded $FDS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK PHILIP SNOW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $8,276,370 .

. KATHERINE M STEPP (Chief Technology Officer (CTO)) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,725 shares for an estimated $733,561 .

. GREGORY T MOSKOFF (MD,Controller and CAO) sold 363 shares for an estimated $157,604

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS stock to their portfolio, and 438 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,669,309 of award payments to $FDS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FDS stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/13.

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FDS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/20/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/20/2025

FACTSET RESEARCH SYSTEMS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FDS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FDS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $458.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $466.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $450.0 on 03/07/2025

