FactSet Research Systems (BIT:1FDS) Price Target Decreased by 11.33% to 236.55

The average one-year price target for FactSet Research Systems (BIT:1FDS) has been revised to €236.55 / share. This is a decrease of 11.33% from the prior estimate of €266.77 dated February 23, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €174.29 to a high of €389.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.03% from the latest reported closing price of €189.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 798 funds or institutions reporting positions in FactSet Research Systems. This is an decrease of 653 owner(s) or 45.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1FDS is 0.11%, an increase of 36.24%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 17.09% to 35,988K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bamco holds 2,889K shares representing 7.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,819K shares , representing an increase of 37.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FDS by 64.36% over the last quarter.

Loomis Sayles & Co L P holds 1,495K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,533K shares , representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1FDS by 0.15% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 1,195K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,207K shares , representing a decrease of 1.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FDS by 0.42% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,193K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,334K shares , representing a decrease of 11.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FDS by 13.22% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,058K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,104K shares , representing a decrease of 4.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1FDS by 5.86% over the last quarter.

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