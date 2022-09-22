FactSet Research Slides After Q4 Earnings Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) are sliding more than 7 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company's fourth-quarter earnings missed estimates.

The company recorded fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $3.13 per share compared to $2.88 per share last year. Wall Street analysts were looking for $3.20 per share.

Currently, shares are at $399.99, down 7.08 percent from the previous close of $430.45 on a volume of 120,453.

