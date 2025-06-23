FactSet Research Reaffirms FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Monday, FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (FDS) reaffirmed its earnings, adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company continues to project earnings in the range of $14.80 raised to $15.40 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $16.80 to $17.40 per share on revenue between $2.305 billion and $2.325 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $17.07 per share on revenues of $2.31 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On Tuesday, the Board of Directors of FactSet approved a new share repurchase authorization of up to $400 million, which will be available on September 1, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.