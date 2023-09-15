Factset Research (FDS) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Sep 21, before market open.

The company has a decent earnings surprise history with earnings surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the four trailing quarters and missing on one instance. The average earnings surprise is 4%.

Expectations From FDS in Q4

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is currently pegged at $534.94 million, up 7.1% from the year-ago actual figure. The expected uptick can be due to the likely demand of HR outsourcing solutions provided. The topline is expected to have benefited from the strong competitive positioning and ASV growth.

We expect the company to generate $347.6 million from Americas, indicating 7.4% growth from the year-ago reported figure. We expect revenues generated from EMEA to reflect growth of 4.3%, and the revenue figure is pegged at $131.8 million. We expect adjusted EBITDA to be $160.8 million, 1.4% higher than the year-ago figure.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FactSet Research Systems Inc. price-eps-surprise | FactSet Research Systems Inc. Quote

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line in the to-be-reported quarter is $3.49 per share, which indicates 11.5% growth from the year-ago figure. The increase can be associated with the operational efficiencies and disciplined expense management.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for FDS this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESPand a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FDS has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank of 2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshots

Omnicom OMC reported mixed second-quarter 2023 results, wherein the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. OMC’s earnings of $1.81 per share beat the consensus estimate by 0.6% and increased 7.7% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion lagged the consensus estimate by 0.3% but increased 1.2% year over year.

Equifax EFX reported mixed second-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same. EFX’s adjusted earnings came in at $1.71 per share, beating the consensus mark by 2.4% but declining 18.2% from the year-ago figure. Total revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate by 0.4% but matched the year-ago figure on a reported basis.

Interpublic’s IPG second-quarter 2023 earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate while revenues missed the same. IPG’s adjusted earnings came in at 74 cents per share, beating the consensus estimate by 23.3% but declining 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $2.33 billion missed the consensus estimate by 2.9% and decreased 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $2.67 billion decreased 2.6% year over year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

