FactSet Research CEO Phil Snow To Retire, Sanoke Viswanathan To Succeed

June 03, 2025 — 07:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS), Tuesday announced the retirement of Phil Snow as Chief Executive Officer. He will be succeeded by Sanoke Viswanathan, effective early September 2025.

Most recently, Viswanathan served as CEO of International Consumer and Wealth, and as a member of JPMorgan's Operating Committee.

Following Snow's retirement, he will continue to serve as a senior advisor up to the end of the calendar year to ensure the smooth transition.

Monday, FDS closed at $456.56, down 0.37 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

