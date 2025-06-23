FactSet Reports Q3 Fiscal 2025 Results: Revenue Growth and Leadership Transition Announced

FactSet reports Q3 2025 revenues of $585.5 million, CEO transition, and a decline in operating margins and EPS.

FactSet reported its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, achieving GAAP revenues of $585.5 million, a 5.9% increase from the same period in the previous year. Organic annual subscription value (ASV) reached $2,296.9 million, marking a 4.5% year-over-year growth. Despite the revenue increases, GAAP operating margins fell to 33.2%, down 350 basis points from the prior year, and diluted earnings per share (EPS) decreased by 5.4% to $3.87. Phil Snow announced he will retire as CEO in September 2025, succeeded by Sanoke Viswanathan. FactSet's strong performance was attributed to growth among wealth and institutional clients, along with improved operational cash flows and a commitment to its strategic priorities, with the company reaffirming its guidance for the fiscal year.

Q3 GAAP revenues increased by 5.9% year-over-year to $585.5 million, indicating positive financial growth.

Organic Annual Subscription Value (ASV) grew by 4.5% year-over-year to $2,296.9 million, reflecting strong recurring revenue performance and client retention.

The company announced a new CEO, Sanoke Viswanathan, effective September 2025, which may bring new leadership and strategic direction.

FactSet was named Databricks' Financial Services Data Partner of the Year, enhancing its reputation and positioning in the data solutions market.

GAAP operating margin decreased to 33.2%, down approximately 350 bps year over year, indicating a significant decline in profitability.

GAAP diluted EPS decreased 5.4% from the prior year, reflecting a loss of shareholder value and potentially impacting investor confidence.

Adjusted operating margin decreased to 36.8%, down 270 bps year over year, suggesting challenges in managing operating costs despite revenue growth.

What were FactSet's Q3 2025 GAAP revenues?

FactSet's Q3 2025 GAAP revenues were $585.5 million, reflecting a 5.9% increase from the previous year.

Who is the new CEO of FactSet?

Sanoke Viswanathan has been appointed as the new CEO of FactSet, effective early September 2025.

What is the organic ASV growth rate for Q3 2025?

The organic Annual Subscription Value (ASV) for Q3 2025 grew by 4.5% year over year.

How did GAAP diluted EPS perform in Q3 2025?

GAAP diluted EPS decreased by 5.4% to $3.87 compared to the prior year.

When will FactSet's Q3 2025earnings calltake place?

The Q3 2025earnings callis scheduled for June 23, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$FDS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $FDS stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON sold up to $15,000 on 04/01.

on 04/01. REPRESENTATIVE BYRON DONALDS has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/13.

$FDS Insider Trading Activity

$FDS insiders have traded $FDS stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 11 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FDS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FREDERICK PHILIP SNOW (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 18,000 shares for an estimated $8,276,370 .

. KATHERINE M STEPP (Chief Technology Officer (CTO)) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,725 shares for an estimated $733,561 .

. GREGORY T MOSKOFF (MD,Controller and CAO) sold 363 shares for an estimated $157,604

$FDS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of $FDS stock to their portfolio, and 438 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$FDS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FDS in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 2 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/20/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Underweight" rating on 06/20/2025

$FDS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $FDS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $FDS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $458.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $466.0 on 03/24/2025

on 03/24/2025 An analyst from Wells Fargo set a target price of $450.0 on 03/07/2025

NORWALK, Conn., June 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (“FactSet” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced results for its third quarter fiscal 2025 ended May 31, 2025.





Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights









GAAP revenues



increased 5.9%, or $32.8 million, to $585.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $552.7 million in the prior year period. Organic



(1)



revenues grew 4.4% year over year to $577.2 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Growth in GAAP and Organic revenues this quarter was driven by wealth and institutional buy-side clients.



increased 5.9%, or $32.8 million, to $585.5 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $552.7 million in the prior year period. Organic revenues grew 4.4% year over year to $577.2 million during the third quarter of fiscal 2025. Growth in GAAP and Organic revenues this quarter was driven by wealth and institutional buy-side clients.





Annual Subscription Value



("ASV") was $2,335.1 million at May 31, 2025, compared with $2,199.1 million at May 31, 2024. Organic ASV was $2,296.9 million at May 31, 2025, up 4.5% or $98.5 million year over year



(2)



.



("ASV") was $2,335.1 million at May 31, 2025, compared with $2,199.1 million at May 31, 2024. Organic ASV was $2,296.9 million at May 31, 2025, up 4.5% or $98.5 million year over year .





Organic ASV



increased $22.6 million over the last three months. Please see the “ASV” section of this press release for details.



increased $22.6 million over the last three months. Please see the “ASV” section of this press release for details.





GAAP operating margin



decreased to 33.2% compared with 36.6% for the prior year period. Adjusted operating margin decreased to 36.8% compared with 39.4% in the prior year period. GAAP and adjusted operating margin decreased primarily due to the lapping of both a lower bonus accrual and a one-time payroll tax adjustment that occurred in the prior year, as well as higher annual base salaries from inclusion of recent acquisitions, partially offset by growth in revenues. In addition, GAAP operating margin decreased due to higher amortization of intangible assets.



decreased to 33.2% compared with 36.6% for the prior year period. Adjusted operating margin decreased to 36.8% compared with 39.4% in the prior year period. GAAP and adjusted operating margin decreased primarily due to the lapping of both a lower bonus accrual and a one-time payroll tax adjustment that occurred in the prior year, as well as higher annual base salaries from inclusion of recent acquisitions, partially offset by growth in revenues. In addition, GAAP operating margin decreased due to higher amortization of intangible assets.





GAAP diluted earnings per share



("EPS") decreased 5.4% to $3.87 compared with $4.09 for the same period in fiscal 2024. Adjusted diluted EPS decreased 2.3% to $4.27 compared with $4.37 in the prior year period. The decrease in GAAP diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS were mainly driven by higher operating expenses, partially offset by growth in revenues.



("EPS") decreased 5.4% to $3.87 compared with $4.09 for the same period in fiscal 2024. Adjusted diluted EPS decreased 2.3% to $4.27 compared with $4.37 in the prior year period. The decrease in GAAP diluted EPS and adjusted diluted EPS were mainly driven by higher operating expenses, partially offset by growth in revenues.





Net cash provided by operating activities



was $253.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 6.5% compared with the prior year period.



Free cash flow



increased to $228.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $216.9 million for the prior year period, an increase of 5.4%, primarily due to higher operating cash flows.



was $253.8 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 6.5% compared with the prior year period. increased to $228.6 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $216.9 million for the prior year period, an increase of 5.4%, primarily due to higher operating cash flows.





GAAP effective tax rate



for the third quarter of fiscal 2025 increased to 17.5% compared with 17.0% for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The increase was primarily due to certain discrete items, mainly lower excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation, as well as a higher overall foreign tax rate, partially offset by lower U.S. tax on foreign earnings.













(1) References to "organic" figures in this press release exclude the current year impact of acquisitions and dispositions completed within the past 12 months and the current year impact from changes in foreign currency.









(2) Beginning in fiscal 2025, FactSet is reporting Organic ASV, rather than Organic ASV plus Professional Services, to focus on the recurring nature of its revenues. This underscores the shift of FactSet's offerings toward providing more managed services and less project-based services.







"We are pleased with our third quarter performance, which reflects the execution of our enterprise solution strategy. With a healthy pipeline and increased momentum, we are well-positioned to finish the fiscal year with strength," said Phil Snow, CEO of FactSet. "As FactSet prepares for its next chapter of leadership, I'm proud of the solid foundation we've established, built on innovation, client trust, and industry-leading data and workflow solutions. This platform gives me great conviction in the Company's continued success."







Key Financial Measures*











(Condensed and Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

















May 31,















(In thousands, except per share data)







2025





2024





Change









Revenues





$





585,520









$





552,708









5.9





%









Organic revenues





$





577,200









$





552,708









4.4





%









Operating income





$





194,155









$





202,459









(4.1





)%









Adjusted operating income





$





215,313









$





217,960









(1.2





)%









Operating margin









33.2





%









36.6





%













Adjusted operating margin









36.8





%









39.4





%













Net income





$





148,542









$





158,135









(6.1





)%









Adjusted net income





$





163,921









$





168,796









(2.9





)%









EBITDA





$





235,915









$





239,930









(1.7





)%









Diluted EPS





$





3.87









$





4.09









(5.4





)%









Adjusted diluted EPS





$





4.27









$





4.37









(2.3





)%









* See reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to adjusted key financial measures in the back of this press release.





"As anticipated, the second half in fiscal 2025 is showing improved results, with third quarter organic ASV growth accelerating as we meet client demands and execute diligently," said Helen Shan, FactSet's CFO. "At the same time, we remain focused on investing in our strategic priorities and are reaffirming our fiscal 2025 guidance to achieve our full year targets."





Annual Subscription Value (ASV)





ASV at any given point in time represents the forward-looking revenues for the next 12 months from all subscription services currently supplied to clients.





ASV was $2,335.1 million at May 31, 2025, compared with $2,199.1 million at May 31, 2024. Organic ASV was $2,296.9 million at May 31, 2025, up $98.5 million from the prior year, for a growth rate of 4.5%. Organic ASV increased $22.6 million over the last three months.





The buy-side and sell-side organic ASV annual growth rates as of May 31, 2025 were each 4.0%. Buy-side clients, including institutional asset managers, wealth managers, asset owners, partners, hedge funds and corporate clients, accounted for 82% of organic ASV. The remaining organic ASV came from sell-side firms, including broker-dealers, banking and advisory firms, and private equity and venture capital firms. Supplementary tables covering organic buy-side and sell-side ASV growth rates may be found on the last page of this press release.





Segment Revenues and ASV





ASV from the Americas was $1,513.1 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $1,415.3 million. Organic ASV from the Americas increased 5.0% to $1,486.0 million. Americas revenues for the quarter increased to $380.5 million compared with $356.5 million in the third quarter of last year. The Americas quarterly organic revenues growth rate was 5.0% over the prior year period.





ASV from EMEA was $581.9 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $565.0 million. Organic ASV from EMEA increased 2.1% to $575.2 million. EMEA revenues were $145.7 million compared with $141.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The EMEA quarterly organic revenues growth rate was 2.3% over the prior year period.





ASV from Asia Pacific was $240.1 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $218.8 million. Organic ASV from Asia Pacific increased 7.1% to $235.7 million. Asia Pacific revenues were $59.3 million compared with $55.0 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2024. The Asia Pacific quarterly organic revenues growth rate was 6.4% over the prior year period.





Operational Highlights – Third Quarter Fiscal 2025







Client count as of May 31, 2025 was 8,811, a net increase of 166 clients in the past three months, driven by hedge fund, corporate and wealth management clients, and now includes clients from the LiquidityBook acquisition. The count includes clients with ASV of $10,000 and more.



Client count as of May 31, 2025 was 8,811, a net increase of 166 clients in the past three months, driven by hedge fund, corporate and wealth management clients, and now includes clients from the LiquidityBook acquisition. The count includes clients with ASV of $10,000 and more.



User count was 220,496 as of May 31, 2025, a net increase of 1,355 users in the past three months, driven by an increase in wealth management users. The user count does not reflect the fiscal 2025 acquisitions.



User count was 220,496 as of May 31, 2025, a net increase of 1,355 users in the past three months, driven by an increase in wealth management users. The user count does not reflect the fiscal 2025 acquisitions.



Annual ASV retention was greater than 95% as of May 31, 2025. When expressed as a percentage of clients, annual retention was 91% as of May 31, 2025.



Annual ASV retention was greater than 95% as of May 31, 2025. When expressed as a percentage of clients, annual retention was 91% as of May 31, 2025.



Employee headcount was 12,579 as of May 31, 2025, up 2.6% over the last 12 months, with the increase primarily in the sales and technology groups, mainly from the Irwin and LiquidityBook acquisitions and an increase in employees in our Centers of Excellence. FactSet's Centers of Excellence account for approximately 67% of the Company's employees.



Employee headcount was 12,579 as of May 31, 2025, up 2.6% over the last 12 months, with the increase primarily in the sales and technology groups, mainly from the Irwin and LiquidityBook acquisitions and an increase in employees in our Centers of Excellence. FactSet's Centers of Excellence account for approximately 67% of the Company's employees.



A quarterly



dividend



of $41.6 million, or $1.10 per share, was paid on June 18, 2025, to holders of record of FactSet’s common stock at the close of business on May 30, 2025. This represents a 6% increase in the regular quarterly dividend from the $1.04 per share paid in the previous quarter and marks the 26th consecutive year the Company has increased dividends on a stock split-adjusted basis.



A quarterly dividend of $41.6 million, or $1.10 per share, was paid on June 18, 2025, to holders of record of FactSet’s common stock at the close of business on May 30, 2025. This represents a 6% increase in the regular quarterly dividend from the $1.04 per share paid in the previous quarter and marks the 26th consecutive year the Company has increased dividends on a stock split-adjusted basis.



FactSet entered into a new credit agreement that includes a term loan of $500 million and a revolving credit facility of $1.0 billion, which remains undrawn. The term loan was used to repay borrowings under the 2022 credit agreement.



FactSet entered into a new credit agreement that includes a term loan of $500 million and a revolving credit facility of $1.0 billion, which remains undrawn. The term loan was used to repay borrowings under the 2022 credit agreement.



FactSet announced that



Phil Snow



will retire as CEO and a member of the Board, effective early September 2025 and will be succeeded by Sanoke Viswanathan, most recently CEO of International Consumer and Wealth at JPMorgan Chase. Snow will serve as a senior advisor through the end of the calendar year.



FactSet announced that Phil Snow will retire as CEO and a member of the Board, effective early September 2025 and will be succeeded by Sanoke Viswanathan, most recently CEO of International Consumer and Wealth at JPMorgan Chase. Snow will serve as a senior advisor through the end of the calendar year.



FactSet was named Databricks' Financial Services Data Partner of the Year. FactSet data is available on the Databricks Marketplace to help clients accelerate time to value by eliminating manual data integration and enabling seamless and secure access to FactSet's industry-leading proprietary and third-party connected data.



FactSet was named Databricks' Financial Services Data Partner of the Year. FactSet data is available on the Databricks Marketplace to help clients accelerate time to value by eliminating manual data integration and enabling seamless and secure access to FactSet's industry-leading proprietary and third-party connected data.



After the quarter,



CUSIP Global Services



announced a collaboration with Aumni, Inc., a JPMorgan company, to expand CUSIP coverage for venture-backed and private equity-owned companies. This expanded coverage provides standardized identifiers for company issuers and their financial instruments, thereby increasing efficiency, accuracy, and security in reporting, settlement, and analytics for venture capital firms, private equity firms, and their investors.











Share Repurchase Program





FactSet repurchased 184,050 shares of its common stock for $80.7 million at an average price of $438.45 during the third quarter of fiscal 2025 under the Company’s share repurchase program. As of May 31, 2025, $106.2 million remained available for share repurchases under this program. Additionally, on June 17, 2025, the Board of Directors of FactSet approved a new share repurchase authorization of up to $400 million, which will be available on September 1, 2025.





Annual Business Outlook





FactSet reaffirms its outlook for fiscal 2025 provided on March 20, 2025. The following forward-looking statements reflect FactSet's expectations as of today's date. Given the risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. FactSet does not intend to update its forward-looking statements prior to its next quarterly results announcement.







Fiscal 2025





Expectations









Organic ASV is expected to grow in the range of $100 million to $130 million during fiscal 2025.



Organic ASV is expected to grow in the range of $100 million to $130 million during fiscal 2025.



GAAP revenues are expected to be in the range of $2,305 million to $2,325 million.



GAAP revenues are expected to be in the range of $2,305 million to $2,325 million.



GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 32.0% to 33.0%.



GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 32.0% to 33.0%.



Adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 36.0% to 37.0%.



Adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 36.0% to 37.0%.



FactSet's annual effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 17% to 18%.



FactSet's annual effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 17% to 18%.



GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $14.80 to $15.40.



GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $14.80 to $15.40.



Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $16.80 to $17.40.











Adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted EPS guidance do not include certain effects of any non-recurring benefits or charges that may arise in fiscal 2025. Please see the back of this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted metrics.





Conference Call





Third Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details









Date:





Monday, June 23, 2025









Time:





9:00 a.m. Eastern Time









Participant Registration:







FactSet Q3 2025 Earnings Call Registration























Please register for the conference call using the above link before the call start time. The conference call platform will register your name and organization and provide dial-in numbers and a unique access pin. The conference call will have a live Q&A session.





A replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on June 23, 2025, through June 23, 2026. Theearnings calltranscript will be available via FactSet CallStreet.





Forward-looking Statements





This press release contains forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and circumstances, industries in which FactSet operates and the beliefs and assumptions of management. All statements that address expectations, guidance, outlook or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, revenues, future financial results, anticipated growth, market position, subscriptions, expected expenditures, trends in FactSet’s business and financial results, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "indicates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors, including those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in FactSet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly its latest annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as others, could cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. FactSet assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it is made, except as required by applicable law. Future results could differ materially from historical performance.





About Non-GAAP Financial Measures





The Company reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company also refers to and presents certain additional non-GAAP financial measures. These measures include: organic revenues, adjusted operating margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted diluted EPS, and free cash flow. The Company has included reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP at the back of this release.





FactSet uses these non-GAAP financial measures both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of the business. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information to investors because they permit investors to view the Company’s performance using the same tools that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals. Investors may benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, and such measures may also facilitate comparisons to historical performance. The Company believes that organic revenues, adjusted operating margin, adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, EBITDA, and adjusted diluted EPS help to fully reflect the underlying economic performance of FactSet. The Company believes that free cash flow is useful to investors because it is an indication of cash flow that may be available to fund investments in future growth initiatives. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. We are not able to reconcile certain forward-looking non-GAAP measures to reported measures without unreasonable efforts because it is not possible to predict with a reasonable degree of certainty the actual impact or exact timing of items that may impact comparability.





About FactSet





FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, a presence in 20 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving more than 8,800 global clients and over 220,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at



www.factset.com



and follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.





Investor Relations:





Kevin Toomey





+1.212.209.5259







Kevin.Toomey@factset.com







Media Relations:





Kelsey Goldsmith





+1.207.712.9726







Kelsey.Goldsmith@factset.com











































Consolidated Statements of Income



(Unaudited)







































Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended













May 31,









May 31,











(In thousands, except per share data)







2025









2024









2025









2024









Revenues





$





585,520













$





552,708













$





1,724,847













$





1,640,869













Operating expenses





































Cost of services









280,729

















246,986

















809,112

















753,749













Selling, general and administrative









110,636

















103,263

















344,753

















313,679













Total operating expenses









391,365

















350,249

















1,153,865

















1,067,428

















































Operating income









194,155

















202,459

















570,982

















573,441

















































Other income (expense), net





































Interest income









1,509

















4,568

















4,483

















10,427













Interest expense









(15,122





)













(16,894





)













(43,438





)













(50,231





)









Other income (expense), net









(594





)













399

















(20





)













736













Total other income (expense), net









(14,207





)













(11,927





)













(38,975





)













(39,068





)













































Income before income taxes









179,948

















190,532

















532,007

















534,373

















































Provision for income taxes









31,406

















32,397

















88,583

















86,743













Net income





$





148,542













$





158,135













$





443,424













$





447,630

















































Basic earnings per common share





$





3.92













$





4.15













$





11.68













$





11.76













Diluted earnings per common share





$





3.87













$





4.09













$





11.53













$





11.58

















































Basic weighted average common shares









37,907

















38,089

















37,976

















38,069













Diluted weighted average common shares









38,344

















38,640

















38,457

















38,644













Certain prior year figures have been conformed to the current year's presentation.





















Consolidated Balance Sheets



(Unaudited)

















































(In thousands)







May 31, 2025













August 31, 2024











ASSETS































Cash and cash equivalents





$





356,361













$





422,979













Investments









7,684

















69,619













Accounts receivable, net of reserves of $13,917 at May 31, 2025 and $14,581 at August 31, 2024









271,851

















228,054













Prepaid taxes









61,048

















55,103













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









63,534

















60,093















Total current assets











760,478

















835,848





























Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net









79,627

















82,513













Goodwill









1,277,855

















1,011,129













Intangible assets, net









1,931,210

















1,844,141













Deferred taxes









66,870

















61,337













Lease right-of-use assets, net









119,191

















130,494













Other assets









103,531

















89,578















TOTAL ASSETS







$





4,338,762













$





4,055,040































LIABILITIES



















Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$





144,487













$





178,250













Current debt









—

















124,842













Current lease liabilities









33,219

















31,073













Accrued compensation









98,131

















93,279













Deferred revenues









170,897

















159,761













Current taxes payable









30,545

















40,391













Dividends payable









41,644

















39,470















Total current liabilities











518,923

















667,066





























Long-term debt









1,430,197

















1,241,131













Deferred taxes









16,573

















8,452













Deferred revenues, non-current









312

















1,344













Taxes payable









48,072

















40,452













Long-term lease liabilities









157,088

















177,521













Other liabilities









12,415

















6,614















TOTAL LIABILITIES







$





2,183,580













$





2,142,580































STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY







$





2,155,182













$





1,912,460































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY







$





4,338,762













$





4,055,040































































Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



















Nine Months Ended













May 31,











(In thousands)







2025









2024











CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES







































Net income





$





443,424













$





447,630













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

















Depreciation and amortization









114,972

















91,154













Amortization of lease right-of-use assets









23,152

















22,846













Stock-based compensation expense









47,154

















46,707













Deferred income taxes









3,154

















(6,979





)









Other, net









7,428

















7,831













Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions

















Accounts receivable









(41,492





)













(7,176





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets









6,699

















(14,941





)









Accounts payable and accrued expenses









(49,717





)













17,296













Accrued compensation









3,789

















(33,329





)









Deferred revenues









4,955

















13,817













Taxes payable, net of prepaid taxes









(19,108





)













(15,992





)









Lease liabilities, net









(30,250





)













(31,687





)











Net cash provided by operating activities











514,160

















537,177































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



















Purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software









(74,840





)













(59,722





)









Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired









(348,255





)













—













Purchases of investments









(4,433





)













(44,936





)









Proceeds from maturity or sale of investments









58,155

















—















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities











(369,373





)













(104,658





)



























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



















Proceeds from debt









803,410

















—













Repayments of debt









(742,500





)













(187,500





)









Dividend payments









(118,329





)













(111,297





)









Proceeds from employee stock plans









72,616

















83,497













Repurchases of common stock









(193,838





)













(171,918





)









Other financing activities









(20,686





)













(15,690





)











Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities











(199,327





)













(402,908





)

























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









1,966

















(1,911





)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(52,574





)













27,700













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









422,979

















425,444















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period







$





370,405













$





453,144































Reconciliation of total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:



















Cash and cash equivalents





$





356,361













$





453,144













Restricted cash included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets









6,522

















—













Restricted cash included in Other assets









7,522

















—













Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





$





370,405













$





453,144













Certain prior year figures have been conformed to the current year's presentation.





Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Results to Adjusted Financial Measures







Organic Revenues







Organic revenues exclude the current year impact of revenues from acquisitions and dispositions completed within the past 12 months and the current year impact from changes in foreign currency. The table below provides a reconciliation of revenues to organic revenues:























































(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

























May 31,























(In thousands)







2025









2024













Change









Revenues





$





585,520













$





552,708

















5.9





%









Acquisition revenues









(7,781





)













—





















Currency impact









(539





)













—





















Organic revenues





$





577,200













$





552,708

















4.4





%































































Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The table below provides a reconciliation of operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted EPS to adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, EBITDA, and adjusted diluted EPS.





Adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude acquisition-related intangible asset amortization and non-recurring items. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense.









































Three Months Ended

































May 31,































(in thousands, except per share data)







2025









2024









% Change









Operating income





$





194,155













$





202,459

















(4.1





)%









Intangible asset amortization









19,182

















16,674





























Business acquisitions and related costs









1,976

















423





























Restructuring/severance









—

















(1,596





)

























Adjusted operating income





$





215,313













$





217,960

















(1.2





)%











Operating margin













33.2









%

















36.6









%





























Adjusted operating margin





(1)













36.8









%

















39.4









%



























Net income





$





148,542













$





158,135

















(6.1





)%









Intangible asset amortization









13,943

















11,466





























Business acquisitions and related costs









1,436

















291





























Restructuring/severance









—

















(1,096





)

























Adjusted net income



(2)







$





163,921













$





168,796

















(2.9





)%









Net income









148,542

















158,135

















(6.1





)%









Interest expense









15,122

















16,894





























Income taxes









31,406

















32,397





























Depreciation and amortization expense









40,845

















32,504





























EBITDA





$





235,915













$





239,930

















(1.7





)%









Diluted EPS





$





3.87













$





4.09

















(5.4





)%









Intangible asset amortization









0.36

















0.30





























Business acquisitions and related costs









0.04

















0.01





























Restructuring/severance









—

















(0.03





)

























Adjusted diluted EPS



(2)







$





4.27













$





4.37

















(2.3





)%









Weighted average common shares (diluted)









38,344

















38,640









































(1)





Adjusted operating margin is calculated as Adjusted operating income divided by Revenues.









(2)





For purposes of calculating Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS, all adjustments for the three months ended May 31, 2025 and May 31, 2024 were taxed at an adjusted tax rate of 27.3% and 31.2%, respectively.























Business Outlook Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS













(Unaudited)





















Figures may not foot due to rounding







Annual Fiscal 2025 Guidance









(In millions, except per share data)





Low end of range













High end of range









Revenues





$





2,305













$





2,325













Operating income





$





761













$





744















Operating margin













33.0









%

















32.0









%



























Intangible asset amortization









80

















81













Other adjustments (net)









12

















12













Adjusted operating income





$





853













$





837















Adjusted operating margin







(a)















37.0









%

















36.0









%



























Net income





$





588













$





567













Intangible asset amortization









66

















66













Other adjustments (net)









10

















10













Discrete tax items









(4





)













(4





)









Adjusted net income





$





660













$





640





























Diluted earnings per common share





$





15.40













$





14.80













Intangible asset amortization









1.73

















1.73













Other adjustments (net)









0.30

















0.30













Discrete tax items









(0.03





)













(0.03





)









Adjusted diluted earnings per common share





$





17.40













$





16.80

























(a)





Adjusted operating margin is calculated as Adjusted operating income divided by Revenues.























Free Cash Flow







Cash flows provided by operating activities have been reduced by purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software to report non-GAAP free cash flow.



























(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

















May 31,















(In thousands)







2025









2024









Change













Net Cash Provided for Operating Activities





$





253,833













$





238,235

















6.5





%









Less: purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software









(25,230





)













(21,339





)













Free Cash Flow





$





228,603













$





216,896

















5.4





%





























































Supplementary Schedules of Historical ASV by Client Type





The following table presents the percentages and growth rates of organic ASV by client type, excluding the impact of currency movements, and may be useful to facilitate historical comparisons. Organic ASV excludes acquisitions and dispositions completed within the last 12 months and the effects of foreign currency movements.





The numbers below do not include professional services or issuer fees.





















































Q3'25





Q2'25





Q1'25





Q4'24





Q3'24





Q2'24





Q1'24





Q4'23









% of ASV from buy-side clients





82.3%





82.3%





82.1%





82.0%





82.3%





82.0%





82.0%





81.8%









% of ASV from sell-side clients





17.7%





17.7%





17.9%





18.0%





17.7%





18.0%





18.0%





18.2%

















































ASV Growth rate from buy-side clients





4.0%





4.1%





4.3%





4.9%





5.3%





5.6%





7.2%





6.9%









ASV Growth rate from sell-side clients





4.0%





2.2%





3.5%





3.8%





3.7%





5.5%





7.6%





9.3%

















































The following table presents the calculation of organic ASV.























(In millions)







As of May 31, 2025









As reported ASV





$





2,335.1













Currency impact



(a)











(5.7





)









Acquisition ASV



(b)











(32.5





)









Organic ASV





$





2,296.9















Organic ASV annual growth rate













4.5









%























(a)





The impact from foreign currency movements.





















(b)





Acquired ASV from acquisitions completed within the last 12 months.







