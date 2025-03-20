FactSet Reports Q2 Fiscal 2025 Earnings: Revenues Up 4.5% with Updated Fiscal Guidance

FactSet reports Q2 fiscal 2025 revenues of $570.7 million, with updated guidance projecting organic ASV growth of 4.4% to 5.8%.

FactSet reported its second quarter fiscal 2025 results, showing a 4.5% increase in GAAP revenues to $570.7 million compared to the same period last year. Organic Annual Subscription Value (ASV) rose by 4.1% to $2,276.2 million. The company's GAAP operating margin fell to 32.5%, while adjusted operating margin decreased to 37.3%. Diluted GAAP earnings per share (EPS) grew by 3% to $3.76, and adjusted diluted EPS increased by 1.4% to $4.28. FactSet updated its fiscal 2025 guidance, forecasting organic ASV growth of $100 million to $130 million, revenues between $2,305 million and $2,325 million, and adjusted diluted EPS ranging from $16.80 to $17.40. CEO Phil Snow expressed confidence in the company's growth prospects for the second half of the fiscal year, bolstered by a strong client pipeline and effective cost management strategies.

Q2 GAAP revenues increased by 4.5% year-over-year, indicating a solid growth trajectory for the company.

Organic Annual Subscription Value (ASV) grew 4.1% year-over-year, demonstrating the company's ability to retain and expand its customer base.

Free cash flow increased by 23.3%, reflecting improved operational efficiency and cash generation capabilities.

FactSet updated its fiscal 2025 guidance, forecasting organic ASV growth of $100 million to $130 million, which signals confidence in future revenue growth.

GAAP operating margin decreased to 32.5%, down approximately 80 bps year over year, indicating potential rising operational costs that may affect profitability.

Adjusted operating margin decreased to 37.3%, down 100 bps year over year, suggesting a decline in operational efficiency or increased expenses.

Fiscal 2025 GAAP diluted EPS guidance was lowered to a range of $14.80 to $15.40, indicating potential concerns about future profitability.

What were FactSet's Q2 fiscal 2025 GAAP revenues?

FactSet's Q2 fiscal 2025 GAAP revenues were $570.7 million, representing a 4.5% increase from the previous year.

How much did FactSet's adjusted diluted EPS increase?

FactSet's adjusted diluted EPS increased by 1.4% to $4.28 for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.

What is the expected ASV growth for Fiscal 2025?

FactSet expects organic ASV growth of $100 million to $130 million in Fiscal 2025, approximately 4.4% to 5.8%.

How did FactSet's operating margins change in Q2 2025?

The GAAP operating margin decreased to 32.5%, while the adjusted operating margin was 37.3%, both down year over year.

What acquisitions did FactSet make recently?

FactSet recently acquired LiquidityBook and LogoIntern to enhance its trading solutions and productivity tools for financial services professionals.

Full Release





Q2 GAAP revenues of $570.7 million, up 4.5% from Q2 2024.



Q2 GAAP revenues of $570.7 million, up 4.5% from Q2 2024.



Organic Q2 ASV of $2,276.2 million, up 4.1% year over year.



Organic Q2 ASV of $2,276.2 million, up 4.1% year over year.



Q2 GAAP operating margin of 32.5%, down approximately 80 bps year over year, and adjusted operating margin of 37.3%, down 100 bps year over year.



Q2 GAAP operating margin of 32.5%, down approximately 80 bps year over year, and adjusted operating margin of 37.3%, down 100 bps year over year.



Q2 GAAP diluted EPS of $3.76, up 3.0% from the prior year, and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.28, up 1.4% year over year.



Q2 GAAP diluted EPS of $3.76, up 3.0% from the prior year, and adjusted diluted EPS of $4.28, up 1.4% year over year.



Fiscal 2025 guidance updated. Expected organic ASV growth of $100 million to $130 million (approximately 4.4% to 5.8%), GAAP revenues in the range of $2,305 million to $2,325 million, adjusted operating margin in the range of 36% to 37%, and adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $16.80 to $17.40.











NORWALK, Conn., March 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (“FactSet” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FDS) (NASDAQ:FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced results for its second quarter fiscal 2025 ended February 28, 2025.







Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights











GAAP revenues



increased 4.5%, or $24.8 million, to $570.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $545.9 million in the prior year period. Organic



(1)



revenues grew 4.0% year over year to $568.0 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Growth in GAAP and Organic revenues this quarter was driven by wealth and institutional buy-side clients.



increased 4.5%, or $24.8 million, to $570.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 compared with $545.9 million in the prior year period. Organic revenues grew 4.0% year over year to $568.0 million during the second quarter of fiscal 2025. Growth in GAAP and Organic revenues this quarter was driven by wealth and institutional buy-side clients.





Annual Subscription Value



("ASV") was $2,306.1 million at February 28, 2025, compared with $2,185.6 million at February 29, 2024. Organic ASV was $2,276.2 million at February 28, 2025, up 4.1% or $90.7 million year over year



(2)



.



("ASV") was $2,306.1 million at February 28, 2025, compared with $2,185.6 million at February 29, 2024. Organic ASV was $2,276.2 million at February 28, 2025, up 4.1% or $90.7 million year over year .





Organic ASV



increased $19.6 million over the last three months. Please see the “ASV” section of this press release for details.



increased $19.6 million over the last three months. Please see the “ASV” section of this press release for details.





GAAP operating margin



decreased to 32.5% compared with 33.3% for the prior year period, mainly due to an increase in acquisition-related professional fees and technology-related expenses, partially offset by growth in revenues and a decrease in employee compensation costs. Adjusted operating margin decreased to 37.3% compared with 38.3% in the prior year period, mainly due to higher technology related expenses offset by lapping of the prior year's lower bonus accrual.



decreased to 32.5% compared with 33.3% for the prior year period, mainly due to an increase in acquisition-related professional fees and technology-related expenses, partially offset by growth in revenues and a decrease in employee compensation costs. Adjusted operating margin decreased to 37.3% compared with 38.3% in the prior year period, mainly due to higher technology related expenses offset by lapping of the prior year's lower bonus accrual.





GAAP diluted earnings per share



("EPS") increased 3.0% to $3.76 compared with $3.65 for the same period in fiscal 2024, primarily due to growth in revenues, partially offset by an increase in acquisition-related professional fees and technology-related expenses. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 1.4% to $4.28 compared with $4.22 in the prior year period, driven by growth in revenues, offset by higher operating expenses and a higher tax rate on an adjusted basis.



("EPS") increased 3.0% to $3.76 compared with $3.65 for the same period in fiscal 2024, primarily due to growth in revenues, partially offset by an increase in acquisition-related professional fees and technology-related expenses. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 1.4% to $4.28 compared with $4.22 in the prior year period, driven by growth in revenues, offset by higher operating expenses and a higher tax rate on an adjusted basis.





Net cash provided by operating activities



was $174.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025.



Free cash flow



increased to $150.2 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared with $121.9 million for the prior year period, an increase of 23.3%, primarily due to higher net cash provided by operating activities.











GAAP effective tax rate



for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 decreased to 15.9% compared with 16.4% for the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The decrease was primarily due to lower U.S. tax on foreign earnings, partially offset by certain discrete items, mainly lower excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation.















(1) References to "organic" figures in this press release exclude the current year i





mpact of acqui





sitions and dispositions completed within the past 12 months and the current year impact from changes in foreign currency.













(2)





Beginning





in fiscal 2025, FactSet is reporting Organic ASV, rather than Organic ASV plus Professional Services, to focus on the recurring nature of its revenues. This underscores the shift of FactSet's offerings toward providing more managed services and less project-based services.









"With increased visibility into the remainder of the fiscal year, we are reaffirming the 5% midpoint of our organic ASV growth guidance and narrowing the range of anticipated top-line outcomes," said Phil Snow, CEO of FactSet. "The strength of our full-year pipeline and constructive dialogue with our clients position our business positively for growth acceleration in the second half of the year."







Key Financial Measures*











(Condensed and Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

















February 28,





February 29,















(In thousands, except per share data)











2025













2024









Change









Revenues





$





570,660









$





545,945









4.5





%









Organic revenues





$





567,985









$





545,945









4.0





%









Operating income





$





185,492









$





181,942









2.0





%









Adjusted operating income





$





212,669









$





209,326









1.6





%









Operating margin









32.5





%









33.3





%













Adjusted operating margin









37.3





%









38.3





%













Net income





$





144,860









$





140,940









2.8





%









Adjusted net income





$





164,976









$





163,067









1.2





%









EBITDA





$





224,646









$





216,826









3.6





%









Diluted EPS





$





3.76









$





3.65









3.0





%









Adjusted diluted EPS





$





4.28









$





4.22









1.4





%











* See reconciliation of U.S. GAAP to adjusted key financial measures in the back of this press release.







"We achieved solid financial performance in the first half of the fiscal year by maintaining our focus on cost discipline and increased efficiency, while continuing to invest in our strategic priorities," said Helen Shan, FactSet's CFO. "We are reaffirming our guidance range for adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted EPS, despite modest dilution from our recent acquisitions."







Annual Subscription Value (ASV)







ASV at any given point in time represents the forward-looking revenues for the next 12 months from all subscription services currently supplied to clients.





ASV was $2,306.1 million at February 28, 2025, compared with $2,185.6 million at February 29, 2024. Organic ASV was $2,276.2 million at February 28, 2025, up $90.7 million from the prior year, for a growth rate of 4.1%. Organic ASV increased $19.6 million over the last three months.





The buy-side and sell-side organic ASV annual growth rates as of February 28, 2025 were 4.1% and 2.2%, respectively. Buy-side clients, including institutional asset managers, wealth managers, asset owners, partners, hedge funds and corporate clients, accounted for 82% of organic ASV. The remaining organic ASV came from sell-side firms, including broker-dealers, banking and advisory firms, and private equity and venture capital firms. Supplementary tables covering organic buy-side and sell-side ASV growth rates may be found on the last page of this press release.







Segment Revenues and ASV







ASV from the Americas was $1,501.1 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $1,413.6 million. Organic ASV from the Americas increased 4.4% to $1,474.9 million. Americas revenues for the quarter increased to $369.7 million compared with $352.6 million in the second quarter of last year. The Americas quarterly organic revenues growth rate was 4.0% over the prior year period.





ASV from EMEA was $571.3 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $556.5 million. Organic ASV from EMEA increased 2.6% to $571.4 million. EMEA revenues were $143.4 million compared with $139.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The EMEA quarterly organic revenues growth rate was 3.1% over the prior year period.





ASV from Asia Pacific was $233.7 million compared with ASV in the prior year period of $215.5 million. Organic ASV from Asia Pacific increased 6.8% to $229.9 million. Asia Pacific revenues were $57.6 million compared with $54.1 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. The Asia Pacific quarterly organic revenues growth rate was 6.8% over the prior year period.







Operational Highlights – Second Quarter Fiscal 2025









Client count as of February 28, 2025 was 8,645, a net increase of 396 clients in the past three months, mainly due to corporates, which now includes clients from the Irwin acquisition. The count includes clients with ASV of $10,000 and more and does not reflect the LiquidityBook acquisition.



Client count as of February 28, 2025 was 8,645, a net increase of 396 clients in the past three months, mainly due to corporates, which now includes clients from the Irwin acquisition. The count includes clients with ASV of $10,000 and more and does not reflect the LiquidityBook acquisition.



User count was 219,141 as of February 28, 2025, a net increase of 874 users in the past three months, mainly driven by an increase in wealth management users. The user count does not reflect the Irwin and LiquidityBook acquisitions.



User count was 219,141 as of February 28, 2025, a net increase of 874 users in the past three months, mainly driven by an increase in wealth management users. The user count does not reflect the Irwin and LiquidityBook acquisitions.



Annual ASV retention was greater than 95%. When expressed as a percentage of clients, annual retention was 91%.



Annual ASV retention was greater than 95%. When expressed as a percentage of clients, annual retention was 91%.



Employee headcount was 12,598 as of February 28, 2025, up 2.6% over the last 12 months, with the increase primarily in the sales and technology groups, mainly from the Irwin and LiquidityBook acquisitions. FactSet's Centers of Excellence account for approximately 67% of the Company's employees.



Employee headcount was 12,598 as of February 28, 2025, up 2.6% over the last 12 months, with the increase primarily in the sales and technology groups, mainly from the Irwin and LiquidityBook acquisitions. FactSet's Centers of Excellence account for approximately 67% of the Company's employees.



A quarterly



dividend



of $39.5 million, or $1.04 per share, is being paid on March 20, 2025, to holders of record of FactSet’s common stock at the close of business on February 28, 2025.



A quarterly dividend of $39.5 million, or $1.04 per share, is being paid on March 20, 2025, to holders of record of FactSet’s common stock at the close of business on February 28, 2025.



FactSet acquired



LiquidityBook



, a provider of cloud-native trading solutions. The acquisition adds technology-forward order management (OMS) and investment book of record (IBOR) capabilities to the FactSet Workstation to seamlessly link adjacent steps in the front office trade workflow and enhance FactSet’s ability to serve the integrated workflow needs of clients across the entire portfolio lifecycle.



FactSet acquired LiquidityBook , a provider of cloud-native trading solutions. The acquisition adds technology-forward order management (OMS) and investment book of record (IBOR) capabilities to the FactSet Workstation to seamlessly link adjacent steps in the front office trade workflow and enhance FactSet’s ability to serve the integrated workflow needs of clients across the entire portfolio lifecycle.



FactSet launched



Pitch Creator



, an AI-powered tool that streamlines pitchbook creation for investment banks. By automating the time-consuming tasks of model analysis and presentation building, FactSet Pitch Creator can reduce hours of manual work into minutes, creating the productivity gains necessary for junior bankers to prioritize high-value, strategic initiatives.



FactSet launched Pitch Creator , an AI-powered tool that streamlines pitchbook creation for investment banks. By automating the time-consuming tasks of model analysis and presentation building, FactSet Pitch Creator can reduce hours of manual work into minutes, creating the productivity gains necessary for junior bankers to prioritize high-value, strategic initiatives.



After the quarter end, FactSet acquired



LogoIntern



, a productivity solution that helps financial services professionals create well formatted logo outputs for presentations faster. This acquisition reinforces FactSet’s commitment to improving junior banker productivity and complements Pitch Creator to bring automation to another time-consuming, manual aspect of a junior banker’s daily workflow.



After the quarter end, FactSet acquired LogoIntern , a productivity solution that helps financial services professionals create well formatted logo outputs for presentations faster. This acquisition reinforces FactSet’s commitment to improving junior banker productivity and complements Pitch Creator to bring automation to another time-consuming, manual aspect of a junior banker’s daily workflow.



FactSet appointed



Kevin Toomey



as Head of Investor Relations. Toomey is replacing Yet He, who was acting as Interim Head of Investor Relations and now will continue in his role as FactSet's Treasurer and Head of Financial Planning & Analysis.









Share Repurchase Program







FactSet repurchased 136,714 shares of its common stock for $64.4 million at an average price of $470.70 during the second quarter of fiscal 2025 under the Company’s share repurchase program. As of February 28, 2025, $186.9 million remained available for share repurchases under this program.







Annual Business Outlook







FactSet is updating its outlook for fiscal 2025. The following forward-looking statements reflect FactSet's expectations as of today's date. Given the risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions discussed below, actual results may differ materially. FactSet does not intend to update its forward-looking statements prior to its next quarterly results announcement.







Fiscal 2025





Expe





ctations (with reference to most recent previous guidance):









Organic ASV is expected to grow in the range of $100 million to $130 million during fiscal 2025 (narrowing from $90 million to $140 million).



Organic ASV is expected to grow in the range of $100 million to $130 million during fiscal 2025 (narrowing from $90 million to $140 million).



GAAP revenues are expected to be in the range of $2,305 million to $2,325 million (up from $2,285 million to $2,305 million).



GAAP revenues are expected to be in the range of $2,305 million to $2,325 million (up from $2,285 million to $2,305 million).



GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 32.0% to 33.0% (down from 32.5% to 33.5%).



GAAP operating margin is expected to be in the range of 32.0% to 33.0% (down from 32.5% to 33.5%).



Adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 36.0% to 37.0% (unchanged).



Adjusted operating margin is expected to be in the range of 36.0% to 37.0% (unchanged).



FactSet's annual effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 17% to 18% (unchanged).



FactSet's annual effective tax rate is expected to be in the range of 17% to 18% (unchanged).



GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $14.80 to $15.40 (down from $15.10 to $15.70).



GAAP diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $14.80 to $15.40 (down from $15.10 to $15.70).



Adjusted diluted EPS is expected to be in the range of $16.80 to $17.40 (unchanged).











Adjusted operating margin and adjusted diluted EPS guidance do not include certain effects of any non-recurring benefits or charges that may arise in fiscal 2025. Please see the back of this press release for a reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted metrics.







Conference Call







Second Quarter 2025 Conference Call Details









Date:





Thursday, March 20, 2025









Time:





9:00 a.m. Eastern Time









Participant Registration:







FactSet Q2 2025 Earnings Call Registration















Please register for the conference call using the above link before the call start time. The conference call platform will register your name and organization and provide dial-in numbers and a unique access pin. The conference call will have a live Q&A session.





A replay will be available on the Company’s investor relations website after 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on March 20, 2025, through March 20, 2026. Theearnings calltranscript will be available via FactSet CallStreet.







Forward-looking Statements







This news release contains forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about industries in which FactSet operates and the beliefs and assumptions of management. All statements that address expectations, guidance, outlook or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, revenues, future financial results, anticipated growth, market position, subscriptions, expected expenditures, trends in FactSet’s business and financial results, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words like "may," "might," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "intends," "projects," "indicates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue," and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors, including those discussed more fully elsewhere in this release and in FactSet's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, particularly its latest annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as others, could cause results to differ materially from those stated. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and FactSet assumes no duty to and does not undertake to update forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.







About Non-GAAP Financial Measures







Financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including revenues, operating income and margin, net income, diluted earnings per share and cash provided by operating activities, have been adjusted.





FactSet uses these adjusted financial measures both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of the business. The Company believes that these adjusted financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors because they permit investors to view the Company’s performance using the same tools that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals. Investors may benefit from referring to these adjusted financial measures in assessing the Company’s performance and when planning, forecasting and analyzing future periods, and may also facilitate comparisons to its historical performance. The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.





Organic revenues excludes the current year impact of revenues from acquisitions and dispositions completed within the past 12 months and the current year impact from changes in foreign currency. Adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income, and adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude acquisition-related intangible asset amortization and non-recurring items. EBITDA represents earnings before interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization expense, while adjusted EBITDA further excludes non-recurring non-cash expenses. The Company believes that these adjusted financial measures help to fully reflect the underlying economic performance of FactSet.





Cash flows provided by operating activities have been reduced by purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software to report non-GAAP free cash flow. FactSet uses this financial measure both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in the Company’s internal evaluation and management of the business. Management believes that this financial measure is useful to investors because it is an indication of cash flow that may be available to fund further investments in future growth initiatives.







About FactSet







FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) helps the financial community to see more, think bigger, and work better. Our digital platform and enterprise solutions deliver financial data, analytics, and open technology to more than 8,600 global clients, including over 219,000 individual users. Clients across the buy-side and sell-side as well as wealth managers, private equity firms, and corporations achieve more every day with our comprehensive and connected content, flexible next-generation workflow solutions, and client-centric specialized support. As a member of the S&P 500, we are committed to sustainable growth and have been recognized amongst the Best Places to Work in 2023 by Glassdoor as a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award winner. Learn more at



www.factset.com



and follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







FactSet







Investor Relations Contact:





Yet He





+1.212.973.5701







yet.he@factset.com







Media Contact:





Megan Kovach





+1.512.736.2795







megan.kovach@factset.com

















Consolidated Statements of Income



(Unaudited)









































Three Months Ended









Six Months Ended













February 28,









February 29,









February 28,









February 29,











(In thousands, except per share data)











2025

















2024

















2025

















2024













Revenues





$





570,660













$





545,945













$





1,139,327













$





1,088,161













Operating expenses





































Cost of services









269,604

















255,142

















528,383

















506,763













Selling, general and administrative









115,564

















108,861

















234,117

















210,416













Total operating expenses









385,168

















364,003

















762,500

















717,179

















































Operating income









185,492

















181,942

















376,827

















370,982

















































Other income (expense), net





































Interest income









273

















2,847

















2,974

















5,859













Interest expense









(13,916





)













(16,599





)













(28,316





)













(33,337





)









Other income (expense), net









471

















455

















574

















337













Total other income (expense), net









(13,172





)













(13,297





)













(24,768





)













(27,141





)













































Income before income taxes









172,320

















168,645

















352,059

















343,841

















































Provision for income taxes









27,460

















27,705

















57,177

















54,346













Net income





$





144,860













$





140,940













$





294,882













$





289,495

















































Basic earnings per common share





$





3.81













$





3.70













$





7.76













$





7.61













Diluted earnings per common share





$





3.76













$





3.65













$





7.66













$





7.49

















































Basic weighted average common shares









38,015

















38,103

















38,010

















38,059













Diluted weighted average common shares









38,510

















38,650

















38,513

















38,646













Certain prior year figures have been conformed to the current year's presentation.















Consolidated Balance Sheets



(Unaudited)



























(In thousands)







February 28, 2025





August 31, 2024











ASSETS



















Cash and cash equivalents





$





278,548









$





422,979













Investments









8,471













69,619













Accounts receivable, net of reserves of $14,998 at February 28, 2025 and $14,581 at August 31, 2024









277,636













228,054













Prepaid taxes









75,931













55,103













Prepaid expenses and other current assets









67,055













60,093















Total current assets











707,641













835,848





























Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net









79,739













82,513













Goodwill









1,245,315













1,011,129













Intangible assets, net









1,935,488













1,844,141













Deferred taxes









53,546













61,337













Lease right-of-use assets, net









118,129













130,494













Other assets









101,584













89,578















TOTAL ASSETS







$





4,241,442









$





4,055,040































LIABILITIES



















Accounts payable and accrued expenses





$





131,103









$





178,250













Current debt









—













124,842













Current lease liabilities









32,560













31,073













Accrued compensation









70,846













93,279













Deferred revenues









177,325













159,761













Current taxes payable









30,483













40,391













Dividends payable









39,511













39,470















Total current liabilities











481,828













667,066





























Long-term debt









1,472,162













1,241,131













Deferred taxes









14,772













8,452













Deferred revenues, non-current









446













1,344













Taxes payable









46,313













40,452













Long-term lease liabilities









158,419













177,521













Other liabilities









10,585













6,614















TOTAL LIABILITIES







$





2,184,525









$





2,142,580































STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY





















TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY







$





2,056,917









$





1,912,460































TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY







$





4,241,442









$





4,055,040

































Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





















Six Months Ended













February 28,





February 29,











(In thousands)











2025













2024















CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES



















Net income





$





294,882









$





289,495













Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities

















Depreciation and amortization









74,127













58,650













Amortization of lease right-of-use assets









15,177













15,263













Stock-based compensation expense









30,139













30,962













Deferred income taxes









8,763













5,632













Other, net









3,268













7,034













Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effects of acquisitions

















Accounts receivable









(46,225





)









(39,468





)









Prepaid expenses and other assets









(3,889





)









(14,690





)









Accounts payable and accrued expenses









(61,915





)









10,377













Accrued compensation









(21,470





)









(40,456





)









Deferred revenues









11,934













22,133













Taxes payable, net of prepaid taxes









(24,810





)









(26,150





)









Lease liabilities, net









(19,654





)









(19,840





)











Net cash provided by operating activities











260,327













298,942































CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES



















Purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software









(49,610





)









(38,383





)









Acquisition of businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents acquired









(342,461





)









—













Purchases of investments









(4,208





)









(44,936





)









Proceeds from maturity or sale of investments









58,155













—















Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities











(338,124





)









(83,319





)



























CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES



















Proceeds from debt









305,000













—













Repayments of debt









(200,000





)









(125,000





)









Dividend payments









(78,817





)









(74,141





)









Proceeds from employee stock plans









60,344













66,544













Repurchases of common stock









(113,142





)









(112,165





)









Deferred acquisition consideration









(4,699





)









—













Other financing activities









(14,228





)









(14,465





)











Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities











(45,542





)









(259,227





)

























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(8,048





)









(132





)









Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









(131,387





)









(43,736





)









Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









422,979













425,444















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period







$





291,592









$





381,708































Reconciliation of total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:



















Cash and cash equivalents





$





278,548









$





381,708













Restricted cash included in Prepaid expenses and other current assets









6,522













—













Restricted cash included in Other assets









6,522













—













Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash





$





291,592









$





381,708













Certain prior year figures have been conformed to the current year's presentation.











Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP Results to Adjusted Financial Measures







Financial measures in accordance with U.S. GAAP, including revenues, operating income and margin, net income, diluted EPS and cash provided by operating activities, have been adjusted below. FactSet uses these adjusted financial measures both in presenting its results to stockholders and the investment community and in its internal evaluation and management of the business. The Company believes that these adjusted financial measures and the information they provide are useful to investors because they permit investors to view the Company’s performance using the same tools that management uses to gauge progress in achieving its goals. Adjusted measures may also facilitate comparisons to FactSet’s historical performance.







Organic Revenues







Organic revenues exclude the current year impact of revenues from acquisitions and dispositions completed within the past 12 months and the current year impact from changes in foreign currency. The table below provides a reconciliation of revenues to organic revenues:











(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

















February 28,





February 29,















(In thousands)











2025













2024





Change









Revenues





$





570,660









$





545,945





4.5





%









Acquisition revenues









(3,793





)









—













Currency impact









1,118













—













Organic revenues





$





567,985









$





545,945





4.0





%















Non-GAAP Financial Measures







The table below provides a reconciliation of operating income, operating margin, net income and diluted EPS to adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted EPS.













Three Months Ended

















February 28,





February 29,















(in thousands, except per share data)











2025













2024









% Change









Operating income





$





185,492









$





181,942









2.0





%









Intangible asset amortization









18,137













16,674

















Business acquisitions and related costs



(1)











9,040













—

















Restructuring/severance









—













10,710

















Adjusted operating income





$





212,669









$





209,326









1.6





%











Operating margin













32.5









%













33.3









%

















Adjusted operating margin





(2)













37.3









%













38.3









%















Net income





$





144,860









$





140,940









2.8





%









Intangible asset amortization









13,425













12,579

















Business acquisitions and related costs



(1)











6,691













—

















Restructuring/severance









—













8,080

















Income tax items









—













1,468

















Adjusted net income



(3)







$





164,976









$





163,067









1.2





%









Net income









144,860













140,940









2.8





%









Interest expense









13,916













16,599

















Income taxes









27,460













27,705

















Depreciation and amortization expense









38,410













31,582

















EBITDA





$





224,646









$





216,826









3.6





%









Non-recurring non-cash expenses









—













1,285

















Adjusted EBITDA





$





224,646









$





218,111









3.0





%









Diluted EPS





$





3.76









$





3.65









3.0





%









Intangible asset amortization









0.35













0.32

















Business acquisitions and related costs



(1)











0.17













—

















Restructuring/severance









—













0.21

















Income tax items









—













0.04

















Adjusted diluted EPS



(3)







$





4.28









$





4.22









1.4





%









Weighted average common shares (diluted)









38,510













38,650



















(1) Primarily related to the acquisition of LiquidityBook.









(2) Adjusted operating margin is calculated as Adjusted operating income divided by Revenues.









(3) For purposes of calculating Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted EPS, all adjustments for the three months ended February 28, 2025 and February 29, 2024 were taxed at an adjusted tax rate of 26.0% and 24.6%, respectively.













Business Outlook Operating Margin, Net Income and Diluted EPS













(Unaudited)





















Figures may not foot due to rounding







Annual Fiscal 2025 Guidance









(In millions, except per share data)





Low end of range





High end of range









Revenues





$





2,305









$





2,325













Operating income





$





761









$





744















Operating margin













33.0









%













32.0









%



























Intangible asset amortization









80













81













Other adjustments (net)









12













12













Adjusted operating income





$





853









$





837















Adjusted operating margin



(a)











37.0









%













36.0









%



























Net income





$





588









$





567













Intangible asset amortization









66













66













Other adjustments (net)









10













10













Discrete tax items









(4





)









(4





)









Adjusted net income





$





660









$





640





























Diluted earnings per common share





$





15.40









$





14.80













Intangible asset amortization









1.73













1.73













Other adjustments (net)









0.30













0.30













Discrete tax items









(0.03





)









(0.03





)









Adjusted diluted earnings per common share





$





17.40









$





16.80















(a) Adjusted operating margin is calculated as Adjusted operating income divided by Revenues.

















Free Cash Flow













(Unaudited)







Three Months Ended

















February 28,





February 29,















(In thousands)











2025













2024









Change









Net Cash Provided for Operating Activities





$





173,955









$





143,798

















Less: purchases of property, equipment, leasehold improvements and capitalized internal-use software









(23,736





)









(21,917





)













Free Cash Flow





$





150,219









$





121,881









23.3





%















Supplementary Schedules of Historical ASV by Client Type







The following table presents the percentages and growth rates of organic ASV by client type, excluding the impact of currency movements, and may be useful to facilitate historical comparisons. Organic ASV excludes acquisitions and dispositions completed within the last 12 months and the effects of foreign currency movements.





The numbers below do not include professional services or issuer fees.













Q2'25





Q1'25





Q4'24





Q3'24





Q2'24





Q1'24





Q4'23





Q3'23









% of ASV from buy-side clients





82.3%









82.1%









82.0%









82.3%









82.0%









82.0%









81.8%









82.1%













% of ASV from sell-side clients





17.7%









17.9%









18.0%









17.7%









18.0%









18.0%









18.2%









17.9%





















































ASV Growth rate from buy-side clients





4.1%









4.3%









4.9%









5.3%









5.6%









7.2%









6.9%









7.3%













ASV Growth rate from sell-side clients





2.2%









3.5%









3.8%









3.7%









5.5%









7.6%









9.3%









12.3%

















The following table presents the calculation of organic ASV.











(In millions)







As of February 28, 2025









As reported ASV





$





2,306.1













Currency impact



(a)











1.9













Acquisition ASV



(b)











(31.8





)









Organic ASV





$





2,276.2















Organic ASV annual growth rate













4.1









%













(a) The impact from foreign currency movements.









(b) Acquired ASV from acquisitions completed within the last 12 months.





