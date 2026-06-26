FactSet to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on July 1, before market open.

FDS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of four quarters and missed twice, delivering an average surprise of 0.4%.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FactSet Research Systems Inc. price-eps-surprise | FactSet Research Systems Inc. Quote

FactSet’s Q3 Expectations

The consensus mark for FDS’s third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues is pinned at $617.2 million, a 5.4% jump from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have been driven by an improvement in revenues across every region.

On a geographical basis, we expect the company to generate $401.4 million in revenues in the Americas. The figure is expected to increase 5.5% from the year-ago quarter. Strength in asset management, fueled by trading and middle-office solutions, and an increase in new business logos, supported by hedge funds and corporates, are likely to have boosted revenues in this region.

Our projection for revenues from EMEA is at $148.6 million, moving up 1.9% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The improvement in revenues in EMEA can be attributed to robust demand for data solutions in wealth and competitive managed services wins.

Revenues from the Asia-Pacific region are estimated to increase 7.7% year over year. The figure is set at $63.9 million. Strength in demand from asset managers and hedge funds for middle office and trading solutions, combined with higher banking retention, is anticipated to have supported top-line growth in this region.

The consensus mark for earnings is at $4.44 per share, indicating a 4% rise on a year-over-year basis. We expect the company to have imposed prudent expense management that led to the bottom-line enhancement.

What Our Model Says About FDS

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FactSet this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FDS has an Earnings ESP of -1.85% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

Paychex, Inc. PAYX reported solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results, with adjusted earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate and revenues coming in line. Adjusted earnings of $1.32 per share surpassed the consensus estimate of $1.31 by a slight margin and increased 11% from the year-ago quarter.

PAYX’s total revenues of $1.61 billion rose 12% year over year and beat the consensus estimate by a slight margin.

Accenture plc ACN posted third-quarter fiscal 2026 earnings of $3.80 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.7%. The metric increased 9% from the year-ago quarter.

ACN’s revenues of $18.718 billion missed the consensus mark by 0.4% but rose 6% year over year in U.S. dollars and 3% in local currency.

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FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.