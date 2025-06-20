FactSet to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 results on June 23, before market open.

FDS surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 4.9%.

FactSet’s Q3 Expectations

The consensus estimate for FactSet’s fiscal third-quarter revenues is pegged at $581.3 million, indicating a 5.2% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

We anticipate revenues from the Americas to be $374.8 million, indicating 5.2% year-over-year growth. Strength in wealth and hedge funds is likely to have boosted FDS’s revenues across the Americas. EMEA revenues are estimated to increase 4.2% from the year-ago quarter’s actuals to $147.2 million. Continued momentum across hedge funds and private equity venture capital (“PEVC”) across the EMEA region is anticipated to have improved revenues.

Revenues from the Asia Pacific are anticipated to be $58.4 million, implying a 6.2% increase on a year-over-year basis. Robust sales of Data Solutions, mainly among wealth, corporates, hedge funds and PEVC firms, are anticipated to have resulted in increasing FDS’s revenues across the Asia Pacific region.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $4.31 per share, suggesting a 1.4% fall on a year-over-year basis.

What Our Model Says About FDS

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FactSet this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FactSet has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Earnings Snapshot

ABM ABM posted mixed second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

ABM’s EPS was 86 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.2% and declined 1.2% year over year. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)

Total revenues of $2.1 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 2.2% and increased 4.6% from the year-ago quarter.

S&P Global Inc. SPGI reported impressive first-quarter 2025 results.

SPGI’s adjusted EPS of $4.37 surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.6% and gained 9% year over year.

Revenues of $3.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by 2% and grew 8.3% year over year.

