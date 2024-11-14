News & Insights

FactSet reaffirms FY25 adjused EPS view $16.80-$17.40, consensus $17.19

November 14, 2024 — 07:35 am EST

FactSet (FDS) reaffirms its fiscal 2025 guidance and continues to expect: Organic ASV in the range of $90 million to $140 million; GAAP revenues in the range of $2,285 million to $2,305 million, consensus $2.3B; GAAP operating margin in the range of 32.5% to 33.5%; Adjusted operating margin in the range of 36.0% to 37.0%; Annual effective tax rate in the range of 17% to 18%; GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $15.10 to $15.70; Adjusted diluted EPS in the range of $16.80 to $17.40

