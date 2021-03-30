FactSet Q2 Profit Misses Estimates; Revenue Up 6%

(RTTNews) - FactSet (FDS) reported that is second quarter adjusted earnings per share increased to $2.72 from $2.55, prior year. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $2.74, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Second quarter earnings per share increased 8.7% to $2.50 compared with $2.30, last year. Net income was $96.64 million, up 9.0%.

Second quarter revenue increased 6.0%, to $391.8 million. Organic revenues grew 4.9% to $389.2 million. Analysts expected revenue of $391.46 million, for the quarter. Annual Subscription Value plus professional services was $1.6 billion at February 28, 2021, compared to $1.5 billion at February 29, 2020.

For 2021, the company projects: adjusted EPS to be in the range of $10.75 and $11.15; and revenue in the range of $1.57 billion and $1.585 billion. Organic Annual Subscription Value plus professional services is now expected to increase in the range of $70 million and $85 million over fiscal 2020.

On March 23, 2021, the Board of FactSet approved an increase of $206 million to the existing share repurchase program. As of March 30, 2020, $350 million is available for share repurchases.

