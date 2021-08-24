FactSet Names Linda Huber CFO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - FactSet (FDS) said Linda Huber will join the company in early October 2021 as Chief Financial Officer. Huber will lead the company's global finance organization and oversee all financial functions. She will succeed Helen Shan.

Huber has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry, including 15 years as a public company CFO. Huber most recently served as CFO of MSCI Inc. Prior to MSCI, she served as Executive Vice President and CFO of Moody's Corp. She also held the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army.

