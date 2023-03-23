FactSet Maintains FY23 Adj. EPS Outlook; Q2 Adj. EPS Tops View

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (FDS) maintained its adjusted earnings outlook for the full-year 2023, while trimming annual revenue guidance.

For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $12.45 to $12.85 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $14.50 to $14.90 per share on revenue between $2.08 billion and $2.10 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $12.70 to $13.10 per share and adjusted earnings in the range of $14.50 to $14.90 per share on revenue between $2.100 billion and $2.115 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $14.89 per share on revenues of $2.09 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the second quarter, net income increased to $131.59 million or $3.38 per share from $109.94 million or $2.84 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, net income was $3.80 per share, compared to $3.27 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 19.5 percent to $515.09 million from $431.12 million in the same quarter last year. Organic revenues grew 8.9 percent to $469.55 million.

The Street was looking for earnings of $3.69 per share on revenues $515.47 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.