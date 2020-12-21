Markets
FactSet Maintains FY21 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Monday, FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (FDS) maintained its earnings and revenue outlook for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now still projects earnings in a range of $10.05 to $10.45 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $10.75 to $11.15 per share on revenue between $1.570 billion and $1.585 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $11.04 per share on revenues of $1.58 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"We remain confident in our ability to deliver on both our annual targets and sustainable shareholder value, even through this period of pandemic uncertainty," said Helen Shan, FactSet CFO.

