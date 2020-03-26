FactSet Maintains FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) maintained its earnings and revenue outlook for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $8.70 to $9.00 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $9.85 to $10.15 per share on revenue between $1.49 billion and $1.50 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.02 per share on revenues of $1.49 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company said due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding the duration, magnitude, and impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, FactSet's actual future results may differ materially from these expectations.

"While we proceed with caution for the remainder of the year due to the heightened impact and uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, our commitment to our team and our clients remains absolute," said Phil Snow, FactSet CEO.

