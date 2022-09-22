Markets
FDS

FactSet Guides FY23 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates; Q4 Adj. EPS Tops View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (FDS) initiated its earnings and revenue outlook for the full-year 2023.

For fiscal 2022, the company now projects earnings in a range of $12.70 to $13.10 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $14.50 to $14.90 per share on revenue between $2.100 billion and $2.115 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $14.76 per share on revenues of $2.04 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For the fourth quarter, net income increased to $104.42 million or $2.69 per share from $101.06 million or $2.63 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net income was $3.13 per share, compared to $2.88 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter increased 21.2 percent to $499.30 million from $411.89 million in the same quarter last year. Organic revenues grew 9.8 percent to $452.5 million.

The Street was looking for earnings of $3.20 per share on revenues $487.81 million for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FDS

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular