FactSet Guides FY21 Adj. EPS In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 on Thursday, FactSet Research Systems, Inc. (FDS) initiated earnings and revenue outlook for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now expects earnings in a range of $10.05 to $10.45 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $10.75 to $11.15 per share on revenue between $1.570 billion and $1.585 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.84 per share on revenues of $1.55 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"While the global environment continues to be uncertain as we head into 2021, we remain confident in our ability to operate productively and invest successfully during this challenging period," said Helen Shan, FactSet CFO.

