FactSet Guides FY20 Below Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2019 on Thursday, FactSet (FDS) initiated earnings and revenue outlook for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, the company now expects earnings in a range of $8.70 to $9.00 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $9.85 to $10.15 per share on revenue between $1.49 billion and $1.50 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $10.52 per share on revenues of $1.51 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

"As we enter our next phase of growth, we are investing to grow our top line and continue to drive value creation and efficiency gains for our clients and higher total shareholder returns for our investors ," said Helen Shan, FactSet CFO.

