FactSet (FDS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS will report fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Sep 22, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, delivering an average earnings beat of 10.9%.

Expectations This Time Around

The consensus estimate for FactSet’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $492.1 million, indicating 19.5% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have been driven by higher sales of analytics, and research and advisory solutions and the recent acquisition of CUSIP Global Services.

The bottom line is expected to have been positively impacted by higher revenues and margin expansion, the consensus mark for which stands at $3.25 per share, suggesting 12.9% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FactSet this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FactSet has an Earnings ESP of -0.22% and carries a Zacks Rank #2.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FactSet Research Systems Inc. price-eps-surprise | FactSet Research Systems Inc. Quote

Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported mixed second-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat estimates but revenues missed the same.

EFX’s adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3% and improved 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate marginally but improved 6.6% year over year.

IQVIA Holdings IQV reported solid second-quarter 2022 results, wherein its earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

IQV’s adjusted earnings per share of $2.44 beat the consensus mark by 2.1% and improved 15% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $3.54 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 1.2% and increased 3% year over year.

Omnicom Group OMC reported impressive second-quarter 2022 results, wherein the company’s earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

OMC’s earnings of $1.68 per share beat the consensus mark by 7.7% and increased 15.1% year over year, driven by a strong margin performance. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 4.4% but declined slightly year over year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



