FactSet (FDS) to Report Q4 Earnings: Is a Beat in Store?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results on Sep 26, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average positive earnings surprise being 4%.

The stock has gained 23.3% over the past year, outperforming the 19.3% rally of the industry it belongs to.

How Things Are Shaping Up

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues stands at $363 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.9%. The expected increase is likely to be driven by higher sales of analytics, wealth management, and content and technology solutions (CTS). In third-quarter fiscal 2019, revenues of $364.5 million increased 7.2% year over year.

FactSet Research Systems Inc. Revenue (TTM)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. revenue-ttm | FactSet Research Systems Inc. Quote

The consensus mark for earnings in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.47, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.3%. Higher revenues and operating efficiency are expected to benefit the bottom line. In the fiscal third quarter, adjusted earnings of $2.62 increased 20.2% year over year.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, a company with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) has a good chance of beating estimates if it also has a positive Earnings ESP. Stocks with a Zacks Rank #4 or 5 (Sell-rated) are best avoided, especially if they have a negative Earnings ESP. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FactSet has an Earnings ESP of 0.57% and a Zacks Rank #3, a combination that increases the odds of earnings beat.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some stocks that you may want to consider as our model shows these have the right combination of elements to post a positive earnings surprise:

Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL has an Earnings ESP of +0.13% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Brinker International, Inc. EAT currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.88% and Zacks Rank #3.

BB&T Corporation BBT presently has an Earnings ESP of +0.58% and Zacks Rank #3.

