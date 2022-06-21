FactSet (FDS) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS will report third-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Jun 23, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed the same once, delivering an average earnings beat of 6.1%.

Expectations This Time Around

The consensus estimate for FactSet’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $476.1 million, indicating 19.2% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have been driven by higher sales of analytics, and research and advisory solutions.

The bottom line is expected to have been positively impacted by higher revenues, the consensus mark for which stands at $3.18 per share, suggesting 16.9% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FactSet this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FactSet has an Earnings ESP of -0.59% and carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

FactSet Research Systems Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

FactSet Research Systems Inc. price-eps-surprise | FactSet Research Systems Inc. Quote

Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Within the broader Business Services sector, ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN, Omnicom Group Inc. OMC and Equifax Inc. EFX recently reported first-quarter 2022 results.

ManpowerGroup’s results beat quarterly earnings and revenue estimates. Adjusted earnings of $1.88 per share beat the consensus mark by 20.5% and improved 69.4% year over year.

MAN’s revenues of $5.14 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 0.7% and inched up 4.5% year over year.

Omnicom reported earnings of $1.39 per share that beat the consensus mark by 8.6% and increased 4.5% year over year.

OMC’s total revenues of $3.4 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 5.4% but declined slightly year over year.

Equifax adjusted earnings of $2.22 per share that beat the consensus estimate by 3.3% and improved 13% on a year-over-year basis.

EFX’s revenues of $1.36 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by 2.4% and improved 12.4% year over year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.