FactSet (FDS) to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. FDS is going to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Mar 23, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, delivering an average earnings beat of 9%.

Expectations This Time Around

The consensus estimate for FactSet’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $515.7 million, indicating 29.6% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have been driven by higher sales of analytics & trading solutions, and research & advisory solutions, and the acquisition of CUSIP Global Services.

The bottom line is expected to have been positively impacted by higher revenues. The consensus mark for the bottom line stands at $3.65 per share, suggesting 11.6% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FactSet this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FactSet has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Robert Half International Inc. RHI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

RHI’s quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2023 results.

ADP’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and grew 19% from the year-ago fiscal quarter. Total revenues of $4.4 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3% and improved 9.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $1.07 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9% and increased 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH’s total revenues of $2.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4% and increased 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

